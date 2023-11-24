Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter's chasing credentials put to the test in high-class Florida Pearl at Punchestown

Dual Stayers' Hurdle hero Flooring Porter takes the next step in his chasing career at Punchestown in the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase in what promises to be an informative contest with some potentially high-class prospects seeking to lay down a marker.

Gavin Cromwell has elected to try Flooring Porter right-handed for the first time since April 2021, when he was pulled up at this track over hurdles. Prior to that effort he had won going this way round, landing handicap hurdles at Cork and Gowran Park, so it will be interesting to see if going clockwise proves an impediment this time.

The eight-year-old took to fences nicely on his chase debut at Cheltenham last month and the form has subsequently been boosted with the runner-up Broadway Boy bolting up in a Listed contest back at Prestbury Park last weekend.

The course is a nagging concern, but the standard of Flooring Porter's engine is indisputable and he has strong claims of giving Cromwell his second success in this race after Vanillier scored in 2021.

The Noel Meade-trained Affordale Fury also made a pleasing chase debut at Galway last month after confirming himself a very smart staying novice hurdler last season when runner-up in Grade 1s at Cheltenham and Punchestown. The five-year-old travelled powerfully that day and, despite getting in a bit tight to some, he was clever at his fences.

Meade's charge has a touch of class, but the Gordon Elliott-trained Favori De Champdou got within a length and a half of him that day and should be thereabouts again.

Sandor Clegane ran with plenty of credit when fourth in a strong beginners' chase over an insufficient 2m½f at Fairyhouse earlier this month. He was a neck behind Affordale Fury at Cheltenham when third in the Albert Bartlett and is a strong stayer so this trip should bring out the best in him.

Quilixios survived a blunder at the last to win at Limerick on his chase debut and has classy form over hurdles, although this is a big step up in trip, while Elliott also saddles Maxxum , who was a progressive hurdler last season and made a winning start over fences at Tipperary in May.

Jonathan Sweeney relies on Churchstonewarrior , who was last seen winning at Grade 2 level when defeating Mahler Mission at Navan nine months ago. He has plenty of talent, but carries a penalty and lacks a recent run.

What they say

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Flooring Porter

It’s his first time going right-handed since he ran at Punchestown after he won his first Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. The chase track is big and he’s more mature now so hopefully he's an easier ride. The timing of the race suits, and if we're ever going to try right-handed again, I think we should try it now.

Noel Meade, trainer of Affordale Fury

We were delighted with him at Galway – he jumped pretty good and got the job done well. I think he'll be better on a bit better ground. We always said that at home anyway as he's a good-moving horse. I hope the ground suits him a bit better than at Galway because it was quite sticky, holding ground that day. It's obviously a better race, but we'll find out where we are at.

Paul Nolan, trainer of Sandor Clegane

We're hoping he can improve for the trip and fitness-wise from his run at Fairyhouse. It's a very good running so there'll be no hiding place. His jumping was good the last day, but he'll have to improve, and he did improve an awful lot from his first run last season so we're hoping for something similar today.

Jonathan Sweeney, trainer of Churchstonewarrior

It's good to get him started again and it's his last run as a novice. It looks a very good race and some of them have a fitness edge over us but he's in good form. We had a good season with him last year and please God he can build on that.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Favori De Champdou and Maxxum

Favori De Champdou didn't do much wrong at Galway when beaten by Affordale Fury. I thought he jumped really well and made a very good horse work to land the spoils. He should come on for that and he will obviously need to if he's to reverse the form. Maxxum was good at Tipperary and, while this is obviously a big step up in class, hopefully he can run well in what looks a very hot race.

