'He's got a massive run in him' - battle of the champion trainers as Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy lock horns in 1965 Chase

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls often speaks of the influence his conversations with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson have had on him.

Nicholls has often displayed similar attributes as the legendary manager too: harnessing his passion and frustration to deliver better results, moulding youngsters to flourish in their later years, and going through rebuild after rebuild to keep delivering success at the top level.

Nicholls was Ferguson-esque in this race four years ago when Cyrname arrived at Ascot primed to the minute to inflict defeat on Altior for the first time in 20 starts and over four years.

It was akin to the famous 2004 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal, which was later dubbed 'Pizzagate' after a slice of pizza was hurled at Ferguson in the tunnel after the game, in which Arsenal’s record-breaking run of 49 league games unbeaten was ended.

Cyrname ended Altior's long unbeaten streak in this race four years ago Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

While there was no foodstuffs thrown from the Henderson camp towards Nicholls and co at the royal racecourse in November 2019, the defeat left Henderson wounded. However, he returns this season with another of his stable stars in Shishkin seeking to come out on top of this clash with Nicholls.

Ascot was the destination chosen for Shishkin in preference to the Betfair Chase, with the nine-year-old having landed the Grade 1 Ascot Chase over the same course and distance in February and triumphed in an epic battle with Energumene in the 2022 Clarence House Chase at the track as well. He is also fitted with cheekpieces for the first time.

Henderson said: "Everything has gone well and I'm sure it's the right race to be in. He loves Ascot and it makes total sense in my mind to be here instead of Haydock. He was always going to be ready to run this weekend wherever he went. I'm looking forward to seeing him in action."

Shishkin comprehensively defeated Pic D'Orhy over course and distance in February Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Shishkin is the odds-on favourite to win this race, but Nicholls is again seeking to down a Henderson hotshot. Pic D'Orhy is his chosen contender, with the trainer not only giving him a strong home preparation for the race but also playing his ace by calling in stable jockey Harry Cobden rather than letting him take the mount on favourite Bravemansgame at Haydock.

This is the sort of scenario in which Nicholls thrives, even more so given that Shishkin thumped Pic D'Orhy by 16 lengths when they last met.

"He's versatile but loves decent ground and he's very good fresh," Nicholls said. "He's improved physically and couldn't look better than he does at the minute. I've targeted this race with him and, like Stage Star, he's hard fit and won't have any excuses fitness wise.

"I don't think he ran to his best when he was second to Shishkin in February and I think we can close that gap, if not beat him. I think he's got a massive run in him."

Unlike last year, when the meeting was impacted by dry weather, there are more than two runners in the race, with Straw Fan Jack and Minella Drama lining up too.

Minella Drama was behind Pic D'Orhy in the Melling Chase at Aintree in the spring and ran well when second in the Old Roan Chase at the same course last month.

Trainer Donald McCain said: "He's a very good, tough horse, who, touch wood, never fails to turn up and run his race, so that gives you a chance on the day to win a big one. He's always punching [above his weight] a bit but two miles and five furlongs around Ascot is his ideal scenario.

"It was a great run in the Old Roan and I think you'd have to say he'd have won if the fences had been in. He's a genuine Grade 2 performer who may have his day in a Grade 1 some day."

