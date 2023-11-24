Goshen 'in very good order' for Coral Hurdle repeat bid - analysis and quotes for £100,000 Grade 2

Is there a race that is more tailormade for Goshen than this? The talented but mercurial seven-year-old has recorded nine of his ten career wins in races of fewer than ten runners, and half of those victories came over four or fewer rivals. He is at his best when dominating small fields.

His last six wins have come on right-handed tracks like this and he proved the intermediate trip of this Grade 2 suited him perfectly when he was a runaway winner of the race last year.

So what’s not to like? The small matter of his form swings seeming to become more erratic is surely the main concern for his backers because Goshen has now been beaten more than 20 lengths on three of his last four starts, including his last outing in the Cesarewitch.

That huge-field Flat handicap wouldn’t have been Goshen’s cup of tea, but he also finished last in the five-runner National Spirit at Fontwell in February, a race that should have suited him.

Goshen sandwiched between those two runs a good second at Sandown where he had Theatre Glory , who reopposes, in third and the pair are racing on the same terms.

Theatre Glory was 2-1 favourite but jumped left and appeared to be outstayed on soft ground. Her best form is on better going and these conditions give her a chance of reversing the form.

Blueking D’Oroux drifted in the betting before his reappearance at Cheltenham last month, but overcame market weakness to make a successful return, and it’s interesting that Paul Nicholls runs here as a BHA mark of 138 leaves Blueking D’Oroux 16lb behind Goshen.

Blueking D’Oroux gets 7lb, but Nicholls could surely have gone for a handicap instead and if he does finish close to Goshen, that could ruin what looked like a good mark.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Goshen

If he runs as well as he did last year he'd have every chance. On paper it's no tougher this time. Ideally, we would prefer the ground to be a bit softer, but he's in very good order. When he gets his conditions – a right-handed track with a bit of cut – he's very consistent.

Alan King, trainer of Sceau Royal

He has been a legend over nine seasons with us, and I just wish I could turn the clock back. He ran pretty well on his return at Kempton considering that he finds two miles too sharp these days. The winner, Rubaud, franked the form when following up in the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton, and, though Sceau Royal has won six times over fences, he is now happier over the smaller obstacles.

Olly Murphy, trainer of Strong Leader

He's in good form. I'm looking forward to stepping him up in trip as on his return at Ffos Las he looked like he needed a longer distance and this track should suit him well. We know on his novice hurdles form last season he can run well, and fingers crossed he can do so.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Blueking D'Oroux

He's stepping up in class and trip, which I think he wants. He's got a bit to find on ratings, but he's an improving horse and, for the prize-money on offer, why not have a go.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Theatre Glory

She's a talented mare who did well as a novice and then again last season when she won a Listed race at Warwick and finished a close third in a Grade 2 against the geldings at Sandown. She's got a decent chance in this and the drop in trip will be fine for her.

Reporting by Richard Birch

