David Jennings found the 13-2 Oaks winner and is back with more tips for all five ITV races from Epsom on Derby day

David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV races at Epsom on on Derby day Saturday . . .

2.00 Epsom

Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f

DJ's tip: Running Lion

I'm pretty sure Running Lion created history on her latest start. There can't have been too many horses who traded at 1.01 on Betfair in a Flat race who went on to be beaten three and a half lengths. In fairness, the Dahlia Stakes did look done and dusted two furlongs out, but she was sent for home too early and got very tired. She should have enough speed for this test and I'm pretty sure she is the most talented filly in the race.

Running Lion 14:00 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

2.35 Epsom

Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f

DJ's tip: Highland Avenue

Given the grey gelding has won only once since April 2021, it is probably foolish to get too wrapped up in the chances of Highland Avenue but everything seems in place for a huge run. The early fractions he set out in Dubai were ridiculous really and this sort of race, under less aggressive tactics, ought to show him in a much better light.

Highland Avenue 14:35 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

3.10 Epsom

Betfred 3YO "Dash" Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Due For Luck

When owner David Balfe was naming Due For Luck, he must have somehow known that his Due Diligence gelding would be a hold-up sprinter who needed gaps to open. It was tremendous foresight. Every one of those gaps closed in his face at Chester but, if he gets a smoother passage here, he can surely exploit a mark of 85. He's better than that.

Due For Luck 15:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

3.45 Epsom

Aston Martin "Dash" Handicap, 5f

DJ's tip: Clarendon House

I'm convinced Clarendon House could win a Group 1 sprint this season, so don't you dare tell me otherwise. A mark of 111 is colossal for a handicap like the Dash, but is there not a chance that he is just a lot quicker and better than these at the moment? He might just be and 13-2 seems a big price.

Clarendon House 15:45 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Robert Cowell

4.30 Epsom

Betfred Derby (Group 1), 1m4f

DJ's tip: Ambiente Friendly

I have changed my mind about 40 times in the last fortnight, but it's Ambiente Friendly who officially gets the nod. His Lingfield Derby Trial-winning time was more than two seconds faster than the Oaks Trial on the same card and that was after pulling Callum Shepherd's arms out for ages. Those arms won't be needed this time as Robert Havlin takes over and, if he can persuade this gorgeous Gleneagles colt to relax early doors, he is going to be hard to beat.

Ambiente Friendly 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: James Fanshawe

