David Jennings found the 13-2 Oaks winner and is back with more tips for all five ITV races from Epsom on Derby day
David Jennings with his advice for the five ITV races at Epsom on on Derby day Saturday . . .
2.00 Epsom
Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f
DJ's tip: Running Lion
I'm pretty sure Running Lion created history on her latest start. There can't have been too many horses who traded at 1.01 on Betfair in a Flat race who went on to be beaten three and a half lengths. In fairness, the Dahlia Stakes did look done and dusted two furlongs out, but she was sent for home too early and got very tired. She should have enough speed for this test and I'm pretty sure she is the most talented filly in the race.
2.35 Epsom
Betfred Diomed Stakes (Group 3), 1m½f
DJ's tip: Highland Avenue
Given the grey gelding has won only once since April 2021, it is probably foolish to get too wrapped up in the chances of Highland Avenue but everything seems in place for a huge run. The early fractions he set out in Dubai were ridiculous really and this sort of race, under less aggressive tactics, ought to show him in a much better light.
3.10 Epsom
Betfred 3YO "Dash" Handicap, 5f
DJ's tip: Due For Luck
When owner David Balfe was naming Due For Luck, he must have somehow known that his Due Diligence gelding would be a hold-up sprinter who needed gaps to open. It was tremendous foresight. Every one of those gaps closed in his face at Chester but, if he gets a smoother passage here, he can surely exploit a mark of 85. He's better than that.
3.45 Epsom
Aston Martin "Dash" Handicap, 5f
DJ's tip: Clarendon House
I'm convinced Clarendon House could win a Group 1 sprint this season, so don't you dare tell me otherwise. A mark of 111 is colossal for a handicap like the Dash, but is there not a chance that he is just a lot quicker and better than these at the moment? He might just be and 13-2 seems a big price.
4.30 Epsom
Betfred Derby (Group 1), 1m4f
DJ's tip: Ambiente Friendly
I have changed my mind about 40 times in the last fortnight, but it's Ambiente Friendly who officially gets the nod. His Lingfield Derby Trial-winning time was more than two seconds faster than the Oaks Trial on the same card and that was after pulling Callum Shepherd's arms out for ages. Those arms won't be needed this time as Robert Havlin takes over and, if he can persuade this gorgeous Gleneagles colt to relax early doors, he is going to be hard to beat.
Read this next:
2024 Betfred Derby runners, tips and ratings: David Jennings' pinstickers' guide
'He's always had loads of class and stamina' - Aidan O'Brien, Charlie Appleby and more on their big Derby hopefuls
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Epsom
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Derby 1-2-3 tips: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Borussia Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day betting offer: claim £40 in free bets from Ladbrokes for the Betfred Oaks and more
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Derby 1-2-3 tips: Racing Post experts predict the first three home in the big race at Epsom
- US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with two tips from Churchill Downs
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for Derby day at Epsom on Saturday
- Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Borussia Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby festival Ladies Day betting offer: claim £40 in free bets from Ladbrokes for the Betfred Oaks and more