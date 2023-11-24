Tingle Creek entry Boothill bids for back-to-back wins in Ascot handicap chase belter

Watching back the Byrne Group Handicap Chase at Ascot three weeks ago is essential for punters looking to solve the Hurst Park. That course-and-distance race involved impressive winner Boothill , Saint Segal (third), Frere D’Armes (fifth) and Funambule Sivola (sixth). The day belonged to Boothill, but there were positive signs for the others.

Free-going front-runner Saint Segal battled back to grab third after being headed two out. Frere D’Armes moved menacingly to hit a low of 3.4 in running before tiring on the soft ground while 2022 Champion Chase runner-up Funambule Sivola produced his best effort since winning the Game Spirit in February following wind surgery. Venetia Williams’ horses have barely missed a beat since and Ned Fox’s 5lb claim eases his burden further.

Handicap reassessments bring these horses closer to Tingle Creek entry Boothill, who might just need a performance of Grade 1 quality to secure his third major Ascot handicap chase on the revised terms. He landed this off 15lb lower in 2022.

The other four are hardly no-hopers in a deep event. Corrigeen Rock is progressing fast and seeks a hat-trick for Lucinda Russell. Triple Trade is turned out quickly after scoring at Cheltenham last week. He is 1lb well-in under a penalty. Completing the field is Betfair Hurdle winner Aucunrisque and Malystic , who has bagged three of his past six races.

There is usually no hiding place when Saint Segal and Corrigeen Rock come to town while Aucunrisque also likes to lead (made all in the Betfair). Considering the likely pace set-up, it is easy to envisage Frere D’Armes pouncing late and fast in the closing stages under 5lb claimer Tristan Durrell. The prospect of quick ground only cements confidence.

Dan Skelton’s horses have been needing their returns this winter and this strong-travelling sort gave that impression three weeks ago. Improvement should be forthcoming.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Harry Fry, trainer of Boothill

We've been very pleased since his winning reappearance over course and distance and he's come forward a bit from that. He's a bit higher in the weights than he was when winning this last year and went up 6lb for his last race. It's a valuable prize and we might step up in grade after this, but he goes so well at the track we thought we'd have a crack at this again.

Chris Gordon, trainer of Aucunrisque

He's in really good order at home but it looks a tough race, as it should be for the money it's worth. It's his first chase run of the season but all three of his starts over fences last season have stood up well. It's a tough task but you've got to be in it to win it, and fingers crossed he can run well.

Jane Williams, trainer of Saint Segal

He ran really well there last time and we're quietly hoping for a good run. It was his comeback last time and he was a bit enthusiastic and needs to settle more. That's the key thing he needs to do and if he does that, we can get a good run out of him.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Triple Trade

He's come out of Cheltenham really well. It's a bit of a risk running him so soon after his last run, but he's really fresh at home and is in the form of his life. He was sharpened up for his last win and was a lovely performance. This is a good race but I hope there's a bit of frost in the ground, as he'd like it a bit tacky.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Frere D'Armes

He definitely needed his comeback a bit and was still on the bridle turning in before taking a blow. The ground is a little better this time and he's got no weight. He's got a big pull with Boothill and, unless he underperforms dramatically, he's going to be bang there at the last.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

Saturday previews:

1.23 Punchestown: Dual Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter's chasing credentials put to the test in high-class Florida Pearl at Punchestown

1.30 Ascot: 'He's got a massive run in him' - battle of the champion trainers as Shishkin and Pic D'Orhy lock horns in 1965 Chase

2.05 Ascot: Goshen 'in very good order' for Coral Hurdle repeat bid - analysis and quotes for £100,000 Grade 2

2.20 Haydock: 'I'm really looking forward to running him for the first time over three miles' - can Crambo live up to the hype?

2.35 Punchestown: State Man seeks successive victories in the Morgiana as he gears up for another campaign of domestic domination

3.00 Haydock: 'It's not an afterthought and he's improved massively' - Paul Nicholls on Betfair Chase favourite Bravemansgame

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.