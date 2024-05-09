'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive Chester handicap

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is enjoying a sensational start to the season and his runners are operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate (+£48.68 to £1 stakes) this year after a series of big-race winners. In this 1m2½f handicap he is responsible for the top two in the initial market.

Bolster served notice of his Group potential when notching an impressive Racing Post Rating of 99 on his second start in a Windsor novice before coming unstuck in a messy Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He made all on his return at Pontefract, although stall six might make such tactics trickier to implement. You can also bank on Killybegs Warrior (stall seven) wanting a piece of the early action.

Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s hand is strengthened further by Botanical , who has not been sighted since pummelling subsequent Lincoln winner Mr Professor in a Hamilton handicap last October. The third, Baryshnikov, also scored recently. A 10lb rise to 97 for that impressive performance still leaves Botanical potentially well in.

Botanical’s fitness can only be taken on trust first time out though, while City Streak (stall one) is bound to be spot on for the test after he split the smart Tasman Bay and subsequent easy scorer Champagne Piaff at Bath on his return.

Off the same mark, there is every chance he can enhance impressive course-and-distance form figures of 12. In terms of tactics, ground and trip, he is as versatile a middle-distance performer as you could wish for despite being a half-brother to top-class stayer Quickthorn.

The Hugo Palmer-trained Box To Box , another track-and-trip winner who is held by City Streak on their meeting here a year ago, is also respected from stall two with conditions to suit and William Buick up for the first time.

Analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Bolster

He won really well at Pontefract and will improve fitness-wise for that. I wouldn't want the ground to dry up a lot more for him but he'll take his chance as long as there's no firm in the description.

Roger Varian, trainer of Botanical

He's in good form. He took a while to come to himself this spring and he's still not quite there in terms of his coat. His work has pleased us over the last few weeks. Hopefully the ground doesn't get too lively we're looking forward to him this year and this is a good starting point.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Box To Box

He's got a nice draw and we're hopeful.

Oisin Murphy, rider of City Streak

He ran well at Bath on his reappearance and likes it round Chester, so I hope he'll go very well.

Ian Williams, trainer of Parlando , Dream Harder and Woodstock City

As long as Parlando and Dream Harder come out of yesterday’s race in good form they're likely to run again. Woodstock City ran very well on his first start and then lost his way. We’ve given him some time and the return to turf is a positive for him.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

Friday's previews:

'1.30 Chester: He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's Chester opener

3.05 Chester: Can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?

3.40 Chester: 'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - key Chester Cup quotes

Graeme Rodway: Why a high draw for longtime Chester Cup favourite may be no hindrance with the help of Hayley Turner

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.