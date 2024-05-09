'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - key Chester Cup quotes

Anyone who spent formative years with Jack and Lynda Ramsden was always going to value Chester Cup so it is no surprise that Andrew Balding is making another bold bid today.

The man who was assistant trainer when Top Cees scored his infamous victories – the first of which sparked a libel case that cost the Sporting Life newspaper £195,000 in damages – won it with Montaly in 2017.

He had Communicator finish third in 2014 and Coltrane second two years ago and has two runners battling for favouritism this time.

Grand Providence, the last horse to make the cut, won over this distance at Newmarket last autumn and shaped encouragingly when a keeping-on third over two miles and half a furlong at Newbury on her reappearance.

Aztec Empire, a non-runner in this race last year due to the unsuitably soft ground, has looked a big handicap winner in waiting ever since his close third in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle ten months ago.

His jockey Oisin Murphy said: "He hasn't run in a while but he's a very capable staying horse and I have a decent draw in four. I hope he'll go very well.

RP Recommends: how to bet on the Chester Cup

By Tom Park, audience editor

The draw obviously plays a massive part at Chester. That is not to say you should not look at horses drawn wide as their price often reflects their draw and not their ability to win, and with Sky Bet, William Hill and Paddy Power all going six places, it could pay to take a chance on one out wide.

A prime example is Duke Of Oxford, who would be vying for favouritism if he hadn't been handed stall 16. His draw is a hinderance, but he is still a well-handicapped horse who trainer Michael Bell said has been laid out for this. The draw might cost him the win, but you're getting a massive price for him to finish in the top five.

It would also be foolish to ignore the draw and my initial fancy for the race Aztec Empire has an ideal berth from stall four. He will like conditions and Andrew Balding has a good record at Chester.

Of the three firms going six places, preference would be for whoever is best priced. Do make sure you hunt around as there can often be a big price difference, particularly in the morning.

Palmer dreaming of a home victory

This is the one that really matters. It is the day of days in the week of weeks for Hugo Palmer.

If you train just down the road, in a yard owned by huge Chester enthusiast Michael Owen, the whole May festival is circled in the calendar the moment it comes from the printers.

But the Chester Cup is the richest race of the three days and a prestigious long-distance handicap with 200 years of history behind it.

The trainer admitted: "I think Michael would rather win the Lily Agnes but the Chester Cup is the race I'd like to win. It's the big one and it's for proper old staying horses as well."

He has had horses finish third and then second since being based in Cheshire and hopes to continue that progress today, when he saddles last year's runner-up Zoffee and Solent Gateway, who finished tenth in 2022.

Zoffee (second left, blue and white colours) was runner-up in the Chester Cup last year Credit: Alan Crowhurst

"Both horses are in really good shape," he said. "Solent Gateway has had a wind operation since disappointing twice this year. He improved for his first wind operation so we hope that will help him.

"Zoffee has got history in the race and I'm much happier with him coming into it this year. He's 3lb lower and 3lb over two and a quarter miles is three lengths."

What they say

Emmet Mullins, trainer of The Shunter

We've been happy with him and he seems to have travelled over well. He's coming in off a break and he will be entitled to come on for the run but he's in as good a shape as we can get him at home.

Declan Carroll, trainer of Emiyn

He seems to act well round there and we've always had this race in mind. He's wearing a visor for the first time to sharpen him up a bit.

Tony Martin, trainer of Zanndabad

He has been running well over hurdles and hopefully he can run well now back on the Flat. He's in good form and the better ground will hopefully help him.

Ian Williams, trainer of Zealandia, Aqwaam and The Grand Visir

Zealandia’s performance beating Enemy at Newcastle was nothing short of exceptional. He didn’t enjoy the slower surface at Kempton. He’s in good form, he’ll stay well and has form at the course. I was at fault for running Aqwaam back too quickly after his win on Good Friday. He’s an agile horse who'll handle the course, he’ll stay and he’s drawn well. The Grand Visir is a regular performer who is fairly well handicapped, and even though he’s getting on he's still showing a spark. That said, he’s not got the best draw.

Michael Bell, trainer of Duke Of Oxford

He brings a good level of form into the race, we made a conscious decision to wait for this after he ran at Newcastle and he's in good shape. His draw in 16 isn't ideal but it's 2m2f and plenty of horses have run well from his draw.

James Owen, trainer of Too Friendly

We're looking forward to it. He's a nimble horse and the track should really suit him, and he'll love the drying ground. He looked as though he stays well when he won at Kempton and he was unsuited by the track and the way the race was run last time over hurdles.

