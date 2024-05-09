Can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?

Turn the clock back 12 months and everyone was getting excited about Passenger as a potential Derby candidate and plenty were happy to forgive him a defeat in the Dante. He went off the 9-2 favourite that day but finished only third after being denied a run in the straight.

Passenger made it to Epsom and went off at 8-1 but couldn’t get to grips with his top-class rivals and beat only two home, finishing more than 17 lengths behind Auguste Rodin.

It was back to the drawing board after that for Sir Michael Stoute, and Passenger didn’t return to the track for more than two months. He returned with a win in a Group 3 at Windsor and that is a race Stoute had won nine times before with some classy types.

Passenger still has a bit to find on form with the Group 2-winning Israr and races off level weights, but Stoute is famed for coaxing improvement from this type of older horse and there is every chance he can make the progress required in time. But this is his reappearance.

In contrast, Israr comes here race-fit following his third in the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown a couple of weeks ago and shaped like he would improve for that run.

With a form and fitness edge Israr is the one to beat, but don’t discount Royal Rhyme, who improved rapidly at the end of last season and was fifth in the Champion Stakes at Ascot. The worry is that all of his best form is on soft going and it is getting quicker by the minute at Chester.

Stoute has won the Huxley Stakes seven times, four more than Aidan O’Brien who has won it three times in the last six seasons. He saddles Hans Andersen, who found Group 1s too hot last season but had a confidence-boosting win at Dundalk last month.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Good ground key for Passenger's return

Passenger missed this meeting last year due to soft ground but will be much better suited by quicker conditions this time round.

Connections have been patient with the four-year-old and have waited for suitable underfoot conditions.

"He had an entry in the Prix Ganay but he wants good going, so we'll start out here and see where we go," said Alan Cooper, racing manager to owners the Niarchos family.

"At last we've got some sunshine and good ground, which is what we've been waiting for and why he hasn't run for a long time. Sir Michael is very happy with him and hopefully this will be a good start to his campaign."

Passenger: heads the market for the Huxley Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker

Cooper is hoping a successful spin at Chester can put Passenger on track for a strong season which could include Royal Ascot, where he is entered for the Prince of Wales's Stakes and Hardwicke.

"He's always had a good temperament and physically he's a stronger individual this year," Cooper said. "He's in very good shape and Sir Michael took his time with him since his last run at Windsor in the autumn. The hope is we can be at Royal Ascot level and we'll learn more here."

What they say

Jack Channon, trainer of Certain Lad

He ran an absolute cracker, probably his best run in several years, in the John Porter last time. He seems to have come out of it very well and this a race he's run very well in in the past. He seems to run very well at Chester but if it gets firmer he won't run – if it's good we'll take our chance. We've got an alternative in the Group 3 contest at Newbury next Saturday over a mile and a half as he's quite versatile regarding trip.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Israr

He ran a very nice race at Sandown last time and seemed to do well after a short break from the Middle East. He's come forward for the run and goes there in good order, so we'll see how he runs at Chester and plan from there.

Karl Burke, trainer of Royal Rhyme

He doesn't want the ground to dry out as he's at his best with plenty of juice in it. He's been ready to run for a while and I'm keen to run him. We'll let him take his chance if the ground is safe.

Reporting by Catherine Macrae

Friday's previews:

'1.30 Chester: He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's Chester opener

2.35 Chester: 'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive Chester handicap

3.40 Chester: 'We made a conscious decision to wait for this and plenty of horses have run well from his draw' - key Chester Cup quotes

Graeme Rodway: Why a high draw for longtime Chester Cup favourite may be no hindrance with the help of Hayley Turner

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.