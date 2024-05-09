Racing Post logo
Previewstomorrow
15:40 Chester
Why a high draw for longtime Chester Cup favourite may be no hindrance with the help of Hayley Turner

15:40 ChesterDuke Of Westminster Supporting The Chester Cup (Heritage Handicap)
Flat Turf, Handicap
Going:Good
Runners:17
Class:2
Distance:2m 2½f
ITV4

We’ve become accustomed to seeing Irish-trained runners dominate over jumps, and when the Chester Cup went the way of Dermot Weld in 2021 and Aidan O’Brien in 2022 it looked like the race would be a significant Flat prize that could be earmarked for export each season.

However, last year only two Irish-trained runners turned up and they finished 13th and 15th of 16, which meant Chester’s crown jewel stayed at home as Metier saw off Zoffee by a neck.

Metier isn’t back for another crack but Zoffee certainly is and he has been drawn low for the second year in a row. Last season he came from stall three and this time he has plucked stall one, so can he convert that into a win for his local trainer Hugo Palmer?

Graeme RodwayDeputy betting editor

Published on 9 May 2024inPreviews

Last updated 19:10, 9 May 2024

