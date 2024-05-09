Why a high draw for longtime Chester Cup favourite may be no hindrance with the help of Hayley Turner
We’ve become accustomed to seeing Irish-trained runners dominate over jumps, and when the Chester Cup went the way of Dermot Weld in 2021 and Aidan O’Brien in 2022 it looked like the race would be a significant Flat prize that could be earmarked for export each season.
However, last year only two Irish-trained runners turned up and they finished 13th and 15th of 16, which meant Chester’s crown jewel stayed at home as Metier saw off Zoffee by a neck.
Metier isn’t back for another crack but Zoffee certainly is and he has been drawn low for the second year in a row. Last season he came from stall three and this time he has plucked stall one, so can he convert that into a win for his local trainer Hugo Palmer?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 9 May 2024inPreviews
Last updated 19:10, 9 May 2024
- 5.50 Cork: Earls bids for back-to-back victories for Gavin Cromwell in lucrative Mallow Handicap
- Historic Chester Cup reaches 200 years and it looks as competitive as ever
- 2.35 Chester: 'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap
- 1.30 Chester: 'He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's opener
- 3.05 Chester: can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?
- 5.50 Cork: Earls bids for back-to-back victories for Gavin Cromwell in lucrative Mallow Handicap
- Historic Chester Cup reaches 200 years and it looks as competitive as ever
- 2.35 Chester: 'He likes it round here' - key quotes and analysis for competitive handicap
- 1.30 Chester: 'He's got a great draw and is in top form' - quotes and analysis on Friday's opener
- 3.05 Chester: can Passenger take another step forward or will proven Group 2 performer Israr make his class count?