Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all 11 races on ITV4 on Sunday

Richard Birch with his advice for the 11 ITV4 races at Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday . . .

3.40 Hamilton

Cure Leukaemia EBF Novice Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Dolce Vitta

Dolce Vitta bolted up by five lengths at Redcar last time. She sets a good standard on form and should prove hard to beat.

Dolce Vitta 15:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

3.55 Nottingham

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m6f

Birchy’s tip: Corsican Caper

Corsican Caper is thriving on a hectic itinerary and will find conditions ideal. A strong stayer, he ought to relish the long straight at Nottingham.

Corsican Caper 15:55 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Kevin Frost

4.10 Hamilton

Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap, 1m3f

Birchy’s tip: Alacrity

Alacrity, sent off 6-4 favourite on her reappearance at Windsor, might be better suited by the slower underfoot conditions here and can recoup losses.

Alacrity 16:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

4.25 Nottingham

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 1m½f

Birchy’s tip: Great Blasket

Highly progressive Great Blasket can complete a four-timer off just 3lb higher than for his latest win at Newmarket.

Great Blasket 16:25 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole

4.40 Hamilton

Sky Bet Club Handicap, 1m5f

Birchy’s tip: Too Friendly

Too Friendly, 1lb better off with his half-length Newmarket conqueror Hope You Can Run, can turn the tables.

Too Friendly 16:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: James Owen

4.55 Nottingham

Sky Bet Club Handicap (Div I), 1m½f

Birchy’s tip: NON-RUNNER

5.10 Hamilton

Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 5f

Birchy’s tip: American Affair

American Affair won with consummate ease at Musselburgh on his reappearance and strongly appeals as one to follow this summer. His family improve with age and a 10lb rise might not be enough to stop him.

American Affair 17:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Jim Goldie

5.30 Nottingham

Sky Bet Club Handicap (Div II), 1m½f

Birchy’s tip: Beylerbeyi

Beylerbeyi pulled six and a half lengths clear of the third when chasing home Mystery Monarch at Yarmouth on Monday. He can go one better off bottom weight.

Beylerbeyi 17:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Ian Williams

5.40 Hamilton

Sky Bet Request A Bet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m1f

Birchy’s tip: Warda Jamila

Warda Jamila was impressive at Ascot last time. It’s unlikely a mark of 88 will prove her ceiling and she can follow up en route to better things.

Warda Jamila 17:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

6.10 Hamilton

Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Cargin Bhui

Cargin Bhui outperformed his odds of 40-1 at Chester last time when seventh of 14 behind Garfield Shadow. He can defy top weight.

Cargin Bhui 18:10 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

6.40 Hamilton

Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 1m3f

Birchy’s tip: Giselles Defence

The return to easier ground can see Giselles Defence put a last-time-out blip at Chester firmly behind him.

Giselles Defence 18:40 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ian Williams

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.