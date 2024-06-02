Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all 11 races on ITV4 on Sunday
Richard Birch with his advice for the 11 ITV4 races at Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday . . .
3.40 Hamilton
Cure Leukaemia EBF Novice Stakes, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Dolce Vitta
Dolce Vitta bolted up by five lengths at Redcar last time. She sets a good standard on form and should prove hard to beat.
Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 1m6f
Birchy’s tip: Corsican Caper
Corsican Caper is thriving on a hectic itinerary and will find conditions ideal. A strong stayer, he ought to relish the long straight at Nottingham.
Sky Bet, For The Fans Handicap, 1m3f
Birchy’s tip: Alacrity
Alacrity, sent off 6-4 favourite on her reappearance at Windsor, might be better suited by the slower underfoot conditions here and can recoup losses.
Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 1m½f
Birchy’s tip: Great Blasket
Highly progressive Great Blasket can complete a four-timer off just 3lb higher than for his latest win at Newmarket.
Sky Bet Club Handicap, 1m5f
Birchy’s tip: Too Friendly
Too Friendly, 1lb better off with his half-length Newmarket conqueror Hope You Can Run, can turn the tables.
Sky Bet Club Handicap (Div I), 1m½f
Birchy’s tip: NON-RUNNER
Sky Bet Build A Bet Handicap, 5f
Birchy’s tip: American Affair
American Affair won with consummate ease at Musselburgh on his reappearance and strongly appeals as one to follow this summer. His family improve with age and a 10lb rise might not be enough to stop him.
Sky Bet Club Handicap (Div II), 1m½f
Birchy’s tip: Beylerbeyi
Beylerbeyi pulled six and a half lengths clear of the third when chasing home Mystery Monarch at Yarmouth on Monday. He can go one better off bottom weight.
Sky Bet Request A Bet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m1f
Birchy’s tip: Warda Jamila
Warda Jamila was impressive at Ascot last time. It’s unlikely a mark of 88 will prove her ceiling and she can follow up en route to better things.
Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Cargin Bhui
Cargin Bhui outperformed his odds of 40-1 at Chester last time when seventh of 14 behind Garfield Shadow. He can defy top weight.
Sky Bet Acca Freeze Handicap, 1m3f
Birchy’s tip: Giselles Defence
The return to easier ground can see Giselles Defence put a last-time-out blip at Chester firmly behind him.
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Hamilton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Fakenham, Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
- Hong Kong racing tips: Jim McGrath with three selections at Sha Tin on Sunday
- Hamilton Placepot picks: Tom Segal attempts to crack the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Fakenham, Hamilton and Nottingham on Sunday
- Champions League final double odds boost: get 100-1 for Dortmund to win OR 40-1 for Real Madrid
- Epsom Derby betting offer: get £40 in free bets with Ladbrokes for the big race at Epsom
- Champions League final odds boost: claim Sky Bet's exclusive 50-1 odds for 1+ shots on target during Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid
- Jude Bellingham betting offer: get enhanced odds of 40-1 for Bellingham to have 1+ shots on target in the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Champions League final