Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton: where the jumps' trainers title will be won and lost
Willie Mullins (left) leads Dan Skelton in the 2023-24 British jumps trainers' title
The jumps trainers’ championship will be decided on the final day of the season at Sandown on Saturday. Willie Mullins holds a big advantage over Dan Skelton but both trainers are saddling several runners in a bid for a first British title . . .
1.50 Sandown
bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m
Prize-money total: £100,000 (winner’s prize £51,440)
Published on 26 April 2024inPreviews
Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024
- 4.00 Navan: can former Gold Cup winner Kyprios regain his reputation as the king of the stayers in 2024?
- 3.35 Sandown: 'He has trained very well for this race' - leading trainers on their bet365 Gold Cup contenders
- 2.52 Navan: Purple Lily bids to enhance her Classic credentials in the Salsabil for Paddy Twomey
- How Harry Cobden turned around a 47-winner deficit on Sean Bowen to seal a first jump jockeys' championship
- Watch now: live Sandown jumps finale preview show with top tipsters Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
