Previews
premium

Willie Mullins v Dan Skelton: where the jumps' trainers title will be won and lost

Willie Mullins (left) leads Dan Skelton in the 2023-24 British jumps trainers' title
Willie Mullins (left) leads Dan Skelton in the 2023-24 British jumps trainers' title

The jumps trainers’ championship will be decided on the final day of the season at Sandown on Saturday. Willie Mullins holds a big advantage over Dan Skelton but both trainers are saddling several runners in a bid for a first British title . . .

1.50 Sandown

bet365 Novices’ Championship Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m

Prize-money total: £100,000 (winner’s prize £51,440)

Richard BirchReporter

Published on 26 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 26 April 2024

