Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for all eight races at Southwell's Premier meeting

Richard Birch with his advice for the races at Southwell on Sunday . . .

2.10 Southwell

Race By Race Southwell Specials @Planetsportbet Handicap, 1m6f

Birchy’s tip: Baileys Khelstar

Baileys Khelstar has plenty to offer in staying handicaps this term, and this rates a good starting point off a mark of 72.

Baileys Khelstar 14:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.40 Southwell

Best Odds Guaranteed At Planet Sport Bet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Raknah

Both of Raknah’s wins have been on the all-weather. She is only 2lb higher than when scoring over 7f at Lingfield and can complete her hat-trick with the step back up to a mile in her favour.

Raknah 14:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.10 Southwell

Boost Your Football Acca At Planet Sport Bet Novice Stakes, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Smart Hero

Smart Hero shaped nicely when second on his debut over 7f at Kempton this month. Granted normal improvement, he should take all the beating, with the longer trip sure to suit.

Smart Hero 15:10 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: James Tate

3.40 Southwell

Liz And Izzy’s Hoap Podcast Handicap, 2m1/2f

Birchy’s tip: Prydwen

Prydwen competes off a career-high mark, but is clearly in the best form of his life at present. He boasts a 42 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather.

Prydwen 15:40 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

4.15 Southwell

Download The Planet Sport Bet App Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Twilight Romance

Twilight Romance got stuck in the mud at Pontefract when sent off the 11-8 favourite on his seasonal reappearance. This surface should be more suitable.

Twilight Romance 16:15 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

4.50 Southwell

Read Harry Cobden’s Blog At Planet Sport Bet Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Billboa

Irish raider Billboa looks on a steep upward curve and can complete a four-timer.

Billboa 16:50 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: W P Browne

5.25 Southwell

Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division one), 7f

Birchy’s tip: Pumalin Park

Pumalin Park, the type to do well as a four-year-old, can prove himself ahead of the handicapper.

Pumalin Park 17:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

5.55 Southwell

Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division two), 7f

Birchy’s tip: New Image

The step up to 7f can unlock further improvement in New Image, who could prove well treated on a mark of 80.

New Image 17:55 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

