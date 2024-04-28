Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for all eight races at Southwell's Premier meeting
Richard Birch with his advice for the races at Southwell on Sunday . . .
2.10 Southwell
Race By Race Southwell Specials @Planetsportbet Handicap, 1m6f
Birchy’s tip: Baileys Khelstar
Baileys Khelstar has plenty to offer in staying handicaps this term, and this rates a good starting point off a mark of 72.
2.40 Southwell
Best Odds Guaranteed At Planet Sport Bet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Raknah
Both of Raknah’s wins have been on the all-weather. She is only 2lb higher than when scoring over 7f at Lingfield and can complete her hat-trick with the step back up to a mile in her favour.
3.10 Southwell
Boost Your Football Acca At Planet Sport Bet Novice Stakes, 1m
Birchy’s tip: Smart Hero
Smart Hero shaped nicely when second on his debut over 7f at Kempton this month. Granted normal improvement, he should take all the beating, with the longer trip sure to suit.
3.40 Southwell
Liz And Izzy’s Hoap Podcast Handicap, 2m1/2f
Birchy’s tip: Prydwen
Prydwen competes off a career-high mark, but is clearly in the best form of his life at present. He boasts a 42 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather.
4.15 Southwell
Download The Planet Sport Bet App Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Twilight Romance
Twilight Romance got stuck in the mud at Pontefract when sent off the 11-8 favourite on his seasonal reappearance. This surface should be more suitable.
4.50 Southwell
Read Harry Cobden’s Blog At Planet Sport Bet Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Billboa
Irish raider Billboa looks on a steep upward curve and can complete a four-timer.
5.25 Southwell
Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division one), 7f
Birchy’s tip: Pumalin Park
Pumalin Park, the type to do well as a four-year-old, can prove himself ahead of the handicapper.
5.55 Southwell
Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division two), 7f
Birchy’s tip: New Image
The step up to 7f can unlock further improvement in New Image, who could prove well treated on a mark of 80.
Published on 28 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 28 April 2024
