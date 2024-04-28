Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with Richard Birch's tips for all eight races at Southwell's Premier meeting

Richard BirchReporter

Richard Birch with his advice for the races at Southwell on Sunday . . .

2.10 Southwell
Race By Race Southwell Specials @Planetsportbet Handicap, 1m6f

Birchy’s tip: Baileys Khelstar

Baileys Khelstar has plenty to offer in staying handicaps this term, and this rates a good starting point off a mark of 72.

Silk
Baileys Khelstar14:10 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

2.40 Southwell
Best Odds Guaranteed At Planet Sport Bet Fillies’ Handicap, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Raknah

Both of Raknah’s wins have been on the all-weather. She is only 2lb higher than when scoring over 7f at Lingfield and can complete her hat-trick with the step back up to a mile in her favour.

Silk
Raknah14:40 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

3.10 Southwell
Boost Your Football Acca At Planet Sport Bet Novice Stakes, 1m

Birchy’s tip: Smart Hero

Smart Hero shaped nicely when second on his debut over 7f at Kempton this month. Granted normal improvement, he should take all the beating, with the longer trip sure to suit.

Silk
Smart Hero15:10 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: James Tate

3.40 Southwell
Liz And Izzy’s Hoap Podcast Handicap, 2m1/2f

Birchy’s tip: Prydwen

Prydwen competes off a career-high mark, but is clearly in the best form of his life at present. He boasts a 42 per cent strike-rate on the all-weather.

Silk
Prydwen15:40 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: George Scott

4.15 Southwell
Download The Planet Sport Bet App Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Twilight Romance

Twilight Romance got stuck in the mud at Pontefract when sent off the 11-8 favourite on his seasonal reappearance. This surface should be more suitable.

Silk
Twilight Romance16:15 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: John & Sean Quinn

4.50 Southwell
Read Harry Cobden’s Blog At Planet Sport Bet Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Billboa

Irish raider Billboa looks on a steep upward curve and can complete a four-timer.

Silk
Billboa16:50 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan Tnr: W P Browne

5.25 Southwell
Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division one), 7f

Birchy’s tip: Pumalin Park

Pumalin Park, the type to do well as a four-year-old, can prove himself ahead of the handicapper.

Silk
Pumalin Park17:25 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

5.55 Southwell
Get Emma’s Offers At Planet Sport Bet Handicap (division two), 7f

Birchy’s tip: New Image

The step up to 7f can unlock further improvement in New Image, who could prove well treated on a mark of 80.

Silk
New Image17:55 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Published on 28 April 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 28 April 2024

