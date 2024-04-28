Will the unexposed three-year-olds come to the fore? - analysis and key quotes for Windsor fillies' handicap

An interesting big-field fillies’ handicap with a clutch of thoroughly unexposed three-year-olds tackling some more experienced older rivals.

Pique' , a half-sister to nine winners, including Dr Drill, who was officially rated 95 when he left Luca Cumani, steps up in trip for her handicap debut off a mark of 70.

The James Fanshawe-trained three-year-old was noted doing some good late work when fifth behind Travolta in a maiden at Wolverhampton this month, and looks sure to improve.

Hampden, third in that race, has since gone down by a nose in a 1m4f handicap at Wolverhampton off a mark of 79.

Fanshawe is in good form, having won with four of his last 17 runners, and it will be interesting to see how she fares in the market.

The Ralph Beckett-trained Allonsy also moves up in trip for her handicap bow after qualifying runs over seven furlongs (twice) and a mile.

Her half-sister Albany graduated to handicaps last autumn off a mark of 84; Allonsy is rated just 65.

Dream Selection is also unexposed at this trip. She kept on strongly to win a 1m1½f handicap at Wolverhampton in February off 5lb lower, and promises to be suited by the step up.

The five-year-old Mrembo excelled last term, winning handicaps at around this trip at Newbury, Bath and Windsor.

She starts the campaign 5lb higher than for the last of those three victories, and may need this reappearance.

Race analysis by Richard Birch

Going update

Heavy rain has left the going soft, but a dry day is forecast on Monday. Clerk of the course Charlie Rees said: "On Sunday morning when I walked the course we were soft and I was quite pleased how the track had taken 22mm in 24 hours, which was more than forecast. We had a further 3mm on Sunday and we'll reassess on Monday morning, but it's looking dry with a bit of light wind so it might just slightly improve."

What they say

Jack Jones, trainer of Gold Aura

It took me a couple of runs to understand her and creeping up in trip again is a positive. She's been ultra-consistent, should be fine on any going and should win a race. Hopefully this might be it.

Pat Phelan, trainer of Naasma

We used a visor on her final run last season just to help her concentrate, but we're going to leave it off here. It's a bit of an ask first time out, but she's ready and I expect her to handle the ease in the ground.

Robbie Llewellyn, trainer of So Farhh So Good

We're hoping for a bit of progress from her first run for us. She's been keen in her races previously so we've been trying to get her to settle and finish her race off. I'm not 100 per cent certain the soft ground will suit, but I want to keep the ball rolling and try to nick a race somewhere.

Jonathan Portman, trainer of Mrembo

She looks amazing in her coat and we're dying to run, but she loves fast ground and I'm not happy about the rain.

Tom Dascombe, trainer of Dream Selection

The ground shouldn't be a problem and the trip is perfect. I'm hoping she can build on what she's done so far.

Reporting by Lewis Porteous

