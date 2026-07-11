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William Buick

Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
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Reports
'What I do wouldn't be possible without the heroic stable staff - a good relationship with them can be the difference between winning and losing'
'What I do wouldn't be possible without the heroic stable staff - a good relationship with them can be the difference between winning and losing'
icon
William Buick
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
Godolphin get one over Coolmore with narrowest of victories against hot favourite Abraham Lincoln in Superlative Stakes
icon
Reports
'What I do wouldn't be possible without the heroic stable staff - a good relationship with them can be the difference between winning and losing'
'What I do wouldn't be possible without the heroic stable staff - a good relationship with them can be the difference between winning and losing'
icon
William Buick