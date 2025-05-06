Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Tom Savill

Prize-money mechanism does not incentivise racecourses to do the right thing - but here’s a simple solution to fix it
Prize-money mechanism does not incentivise racecourses to do the right thing - but here’s a simple solution to fix it
icon
Tom Savill
padlock
Prize-money mechanism does not incentivise racecourses to do the right thing - but here’s a simple solution to fix it
Prize-money mechanism does not incentivise racecourses to do the right thing - but here’s a simple solution to fix it
icon
Tom Savill
padlock