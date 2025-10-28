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Simon Bazalgette

Jump racing needs its own Champions League if it is to remain relevant to modern sporting audiences
Jump racing needs its own Champions League if it is to remain relevant to modern sporting audiences
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Simon Bazalgette
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British racing needs leadership - not just strong governance
British racing needs leadership - not just strong governance
icon
Simon Bazalgette
padlock
Jump racing needs its own Champions League if it is to remain relevant to modern sporting audiences
Jump racing needs its own Champions League if it is to remain relevant to modern sporting audiences
icon
Simon Bazalgette
padlock
British racing needs leadership - not just strong governance
British racing needs leadership - not just strong governance
icon
Simon Bazalgette
padlock