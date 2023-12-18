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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Sam Hoskins
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Racing is unsustainable in its current form - we need decisions that are good for the sport, not just racecourse shareholders
Sam Hoskins
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Racing is unsustainable in its current form - we need decisions that are good for the sport, not just racecourse shareholders
Sam Hoskins