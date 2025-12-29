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Minette Batters

I'm excited and honoured to chair the Horse Welfare Board - here's my vision for a future in which British racing can lead the world
I'm excited and honoured to chair the Horse Welfare Board - here's my vision for a future in which British racing can lead the world
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Minette Batters
I'm excited and honoured to chair the Horse Welfare Board - here's my vision for a future in which British racing can lead the world
I'm excited and honoured to chair the Horse Welfare Board - here's my vision for a future in which British racing can lead the world
icon
Minette Batters