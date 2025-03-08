Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Johnny Dineen

'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'

'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'

icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'

'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'

icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
icon
Johnny Dineen
padlock
1234...
chevron icon