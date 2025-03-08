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Johnny Dineen
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Opinion
Comment
'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
Johnny Dineen
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
Johnny Dineen
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
Johnny Dineen
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
Johnny Dineen
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
Johnny Dineen
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
Johnny Dineen
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
Johnny Dineen
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
Johnny Dineen
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
Johnny Dineen
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
Johnny Dineen
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
Johnny Dineen
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
Johnny Dineen
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
Johnny Dineen
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
Johnny Dineen
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
Johnny Dineen
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
Johnny Dineen
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
Johnny Dineen
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
Johnny Dineen
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
'The 16-1 is outstanding value - if he's only a 118-rated horse, I'm going to be the next Pope!'
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny vs DJ: the unmissable Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
Johnny & DJ: our brand new Saturday showdown between Upping The Ante stars Johnny Dineen and David Jennings
Johnny Dineen
I fancy him to make all and, if you're only having one bet this weekend, it should be on this guy
Johnny Dineen
I expect a huge performance from this novice in Sunday's Grade 1 at Naas - he's a rock-solid each-way play
Johnny Dineen
Take on the Willie Mullins hotpot in Grade 1 cracker with another of the Closutton team
Johnny Dineen
Progressive youngster is developing into a proper Stayers' Hurdle horse - and he's a strong selection at Ascot
Johnny Dineen
This 13-2 shot at Cheltenham under a jockey I love backing will be the key to my Saturday punting
Johnny Dineen
I won't be punting Jonbon or L'Eau Du Sud - but there is a 7-1 shot begging to be backed on Sandown's Tingle Creek card
Johnny Dineen
Johnny Dineen tipped the 8-1 Coral Gold Cup winner - and his bet of the weekend runs on Sunday
Johnny Dineen
This 5-1 shot is cracking value - helped by having the best jockey riding anywhere right now
Johnny Dineen
I'm seriously taken by this exciting novice hurdler - and I'll be backing him all season until he's beaten
Johnny Dineen
Johnny Dineen's weekend nap has already gone in - and he thinks double-figure odds about this chaser could be a gift in the Sefton
Johnny Dineen
Harbour Wind can blow rivals away as Irish Flat season comes to a Curragh crescendo
Johnny Dineen
This chaser looks on a winning mark at Cheltenham and I'll be getting stuck in at around 10-1
Johnny Dineen
He is quite simply a cash machine that continues to give and he gets a confident vote
Johnny Dineen
Cesarewitch favourite should drift and won't win - but there is another Irish raider worth backing
Johnny Dineen
It's now or never for my biggest fancy - but I think his day has arrived and he's the bet of the weekend
Johnny Dineen
Take on the two high-profile Irish fillies at Newmarket with another raider worth an each-way punt
Johnny Dineen
Tough two-year-old looks massively overpriced in the Mill Reef
Johnny Dineen
Economics could weaken at the head of the Irish Champion Stakes market and I have a rock-solid each-way play against him
Johnny Dineen
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