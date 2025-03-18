Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo

Bill Farnsworth

Jump racing desperately needs help to survive and thrive - but we're proud to be doing our bit with Go North Weekend
Jump racing desperately needs help to survive and thrive - but we're proud to be doing our bit with Go North Weekend
icon
Bill Farnsworth
Jump racing desperately needs help to survive and thrive - but we're proud to be doing our bit with Go North Weekend
Jump racing desperately needs help to survive and thrive - but we're proud to be doing our bit with Go North Weekend
icon
Bill Farnsworth