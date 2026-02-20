Fairyhouse calls 8am raceday inspection ahead of Saturday's Bobbyjo Chase card

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The best Grand National trial of the year and Saturday's feature race in Ireland will have to pass an 8am inspection if it is to go ahead due to an unexpected downpour at Fairyhouse on Friday.

A decision to hold a morning inspection was prompted by a surprise six millimetres of rain at the County Meath track, where conditions were heavy but raceable ahead of the eight-race jumps card.

Grangeclare West currently heads the market for the BAR 1 Betting Bobbyjo Chase (3.15 ), which has produced the subsequent winner of the Grand National for the past two seasons in the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Nick Rockett and I Am Maximus.

Fairyhouse clerk of the course Brian Hamilton said: "There will be a precautionary inspection at Fairyhouse on Saturday February 21 ahead of the fixture scheduled to take place.

"The forecast was favourable this morning, with the possibility of up to nine millimetres of rain prior to racing, but today's downpour was unexpected and we have now had six millimetres of rain since 11am. The track remains raceable and the ground is heavy.

"With the current situation as it is, there will be a precautionary inspection tomorrow morning at 8am. The latest forecast from Met Éireann is for six to seven millimetres of rain prior to racing."

There are no other inspections scheduled for Saturday, with jumps action in Britain at Kempton, Newcastle and Chepstow and all-weather racing from Lingfield and Chelmsford.

