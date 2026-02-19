Martin Brassil hopes 'fresh' Fastorslow will be primed for Gold Cup after skipping DRF - plus a pair of Cheltenham prospects to watch

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Martin Brassil is hoping Fastorslow can reap the benefits of being "nice and fresh" after missing the Dublin Racing Festival when he sends his stable star for another crack at the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup .

The three-time Grade 1 winner has suffered some tough luck at the Cheltenham Festival but will make his fourth visit off the back of his longest break heading into the meeting.

Fastorslow was last seen when sixth in the Savills Chase over Christmas, having missed the Irish Gold Cup this month.

Brassil was keen to avoid running him on testing ground and is hopeful that will stand him in good stead in the Gold Cup, for which he is priced between 40-1 and 50-1.

"The plan is the Gold Cup and it's a case of so far, so good with him," said Brassil. "We got a couple of runs into him in the John Durkan and the Savills, which was great, and we avoided the heavy ground at Leopardstown for the Irish Gold Cup. So hopefully he'll be nice and fresh for Cheltenham."

Galopin Des Champs wins the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup with the loose Fastorslow following him home

In 2022, on his first visit to the festival, Fastorslow was beaten a short head by Commander Of Fleet in the Coral Cup and he went close again 12 months later when a neck second to Corach Rambler in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

After his Ultima run, he showed his Grade 1 calibre when beating Galopin Des Champs in the Punchestown Gold Cup before repeating the feat on his reappearance the following season in the John Durkan. However, he unseated JJ Slevin at the 16th fence in that season's Gold Cup before finishing off his campaign on a high with another Punchestown Gold Cup triumph over Galopin Des Champs.

A setback after he reappeared in the John Durkan ruled him out for the rest of last season and he returned in the same race this campaign, finishing third behind Gaelic Warrior. He was then beaten nine lengths into sixth behind Affordale Fury in the Savills Chase.

Brassil, who had a Cheltenham Festival win in 2019 with City Island in the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle, is set to send a small but select team to the Cotswolds.

Desertmore House: strong contender for the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham

The 2023 Kerry National winner Desertmore House , who has excelled over the banks at Punchestown in two starts including victory in the Risk Of Thunder Chase in November, is a 6-1 chance for the Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase.

Having landed hunter chases at Thurles and Naas, Panda Boy is 7-1 for the Festival Hunters' Chase. Owned by the Gleeson family, he will be partnered by Champion Bumper-winning rider John Gleeson.

"Desertmore House is on track for the Cross Country and we're looking forward to him," said Brassil. "He's taken to it well and we're hopeful he can take to it equally well at Cheltenham. He seems to really enjoy it.

"I think Panda Boy will love the track and the extra distance as well. The better the ground, the more he'll like it. It's a great ride for John and the main aim when they bought him was to try to qualify him for this, so thankfully things have gone in the right direction.

"Cityofblindinlites and It's Only A Game could have an entry in the Champion Bumper. That race closes next week, so we'll see closer to the time."

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Cheltenham, March 13)

Paddy Power: 7-2 Fact To File, 9-2 Jango Baie, 5 The Jukebox Man, 6 Gaelic Warrior, 8 Galopin Des Champs, Haiti Couleurs, 12 Grey Dawning, Inothewayurthinkin, Spillane's Tower, 25 bar.

