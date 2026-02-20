Triumph Hurdle favourite Narciso Has ruled out of Cheltenham Festival but connections hopeful of Punchestown appearance

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Connections are hoping Narciso Has isn't finished for the season and can make it back for Punchestown after Willie Mullins' star juvenile hurdler was ruled out of next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Owned by JP McManus, Narciso Has finished runner-up to Mange Tout on his debut for Closutton at Fairyhouse in November, after he was purchased from France following victory in a hurdle race at Auteuil in April.

The four-year-old put up a big performance at Leopardstown on his second start for the stable when landing the Grade 2 Changing Times Brewery Hurdle by 11 lengths, a display which saw him become clear favourite for the Triumph.

He confirmed himself as the best juvenile hurdler in Ireland when landing Grade 1 honours impressively at the Dublin Racing Festival. He was an 11-8 favourite for the Triumph and shaping up to be one of the leading Irish bankers for the meeting before suffering a setback that rules him out of Cheltenham.

Proactif: new Triumph contender Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

"It's bad luck for everybody," said Frank Berry, racing manager to McManus. "We'll know a bit more in a week's time but we're hopeful we might have him back for Punchestown.

"Long-term he'll be all right, so it's just a question of how soon he'll come back and we'll know more in the next week or ten days. It's a minor blip which rules him out of Cheltenham. It'd be great if we got him back before the end of the season, but we'll see."

With Narciso Has' absence turning the Triumph market upside down, McManus and Mullins are still responsible for one of the leading players in Fairyhouse winner Proactif . He is disputing favouritism with Selma De Vary , also trained at Closutton, with the pair available at 3-1.

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 13)

Coral: 3 Proactif, Selma De Vary, 6 Maestro Conti, 7 Mange Tout, Minella Study, 10 Charme De Faust, Macho Man, 16 Feel Gut, Highland Crystal, Mustang Du Breuil, Precious Man, 25 Bar.

Read these next:

Double centurion! Champion jockey Sean Bowen sets a new personal best as he rides his 200th winner of the season

Who are the strongest and weakest favourites at Cheltenham? Johnny and DJ have their say along with their best weekend wagers

It’s time to watch those race replays on repeat - and maybe then you’ll see why I just have to lay Majborough

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.





