'They run racing as well as anyone could'- Ryan Moore full of praise for Hong Kong after landing world's best jockey award

Ryan Moore has described racing in Hong Kong as the most competitive and best run in the world after he was presented with the Longines World’s Best Jockey award at a ceremony on Friday evening.

Moore won the inaugural title in 2014 and was lifting the award for the fourth time in his career as leading riders from across the world gathered in Hong Kong before Sunday's star-studded international meeting at Sha Tin.

The 40-year-old pinpointed his Derby win on Auguste Rodin as the highlight of the last 12 months and said competing against the best on the world stage brings him most pleasure.

"I've always wanted to ride the best horses and the best horses are in the best races," said Moore. "Getting to ride all around the world and compete against everyone else, I suppose, means more.

"Hong Kong has probably driven it more than anyone; the travel and competing horses internationally. The world has got smaller and it's become easier to do. I've kind of fallen into it as that happened."

The World's Best Jockey title is based upon performances in the 100 highest-rated Group 1 and Grade 1 races, with Moore winning eight of the contests listed.

Ryan Moore receives an urban art-styled jockeys helmet from Hong Kong Jockey Club's CEO Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges Credit: Edward Whitaker

Speaking at a press conference, he heaped praise on how the racing industry is run in Hong Kong and recalled the huge impression his first trip had on him as an 18-year-old.

"I think Hong Kong is probably the most competitive racing in the world," said Moore, who will ride Luxembourg, Warm Heart, Cairo and Aesop's Fables in the international races on Sunday.

"Every race is very hard to win here, the jockeys are great and the way the [Hong Kong Jockey] Club run racing couldn't be of a higher standard. They run racing as well as anyone could and there's a lot to be learned from it."

He added: "I first came here when I was 18, riding and preparing horses for the sales. I remember going racing and the buzz around the parade ring and the way the crowd would be shouting things at Douglas [Whyte] before the race and things.

Ryan Moore acknowledges his fans at the Longines International Jockeys Championship in Hong Kong Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I always thought this place at Sha Tin was tough and competitive and you'd see horses win at any prices and you didn't really know what would happen.

"I remember going to 'The Valley' one night and John Egan rode a winner coming from last up the fence. What a special track that was to go and see as a kid. Under the lights, it's a unique place. Happy Valley is probably as good a place as you could bring anyone racing."

Moore paid tribute to the teams at Ballydoyle and Coolmore as he collected his trophy and Longines timepiece, and is already looking forward to next season when champion two-year-old City Of Troy will be among a powerful Aidan O'Brien team.

"I'm very fortunate with the people I ride for," he said. "It's just the best team and I'm very grateful for the support I get from Coolmore and Ballydoyle. The reality is that without their help I wouldn't be here. It's all down to teamwork and I just do the last little bit.

"Aidan says I'm a pessimist but I think we've got a great team of horses and I'm very much looking forward to what we've got coming up next season."

He added: "City Of Troy did things from the first day I rode him that were different to any other horse. I have great belief in him but he's still got to come out and do it. I don't like the hype but I think he's very special and we're looking forward to what he can do."

Read more:

Can Luxembourg overcome a 92-day break or will Romantic Warrior defend his Hong Kong Cup title?

'His gallop on Monday was incredible' - who fancies their chances in the Hong Kong Sprint?

'Have I won? I didn't know' - Vincent Ho makes history in International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley

Sha Tin assignment a family affair for Highfield Princess camp as their hero makes her Hong Kong bow

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.