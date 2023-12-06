Sha Tin assignment a family affair for Highfield Princess camp as their hero makes her Hong Kong bow

British challengers for Sunday's Hong Kong International Races may be thin on the ground this year but the team behind sprint sensation Highfield Princess will be out in force for what could be the last start of her remarkable career.

Similar to when the six-year-old finished fourth at the Breeders' Cup last year, owner-breeder John Fairley is making sure Sunday's tilt at the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint is a family affair, with three generations making the trip to Sha Tin for the 6f contest.

"The whole gang is going to be there," said Fairley. "My three daughters, two of their husbands and the three grandchildren, who are seven, ten and 12. They're among her most devoted followers and will be there for the race."