Sha Tin assignment a family affair for Highfield Princess camp as their hero makes her Hong Kong bow

Highfield Princess: easy winner of the King George Stakes
Highfield Princess: the winner of four Group 1s and almost £1.8 million in prize-moneyCredit: Edward Whitaker

British challengers for Sunday's Hong Kong International Races may be thin on the ground this year but the team behind sprint sensation Highfield Princess will be out in force for what could be the last start of her remarkable career.

Similar to when the six-year-old finished fourth at the Breeders' Cup last year, owner-breeder John Fairley is making sure Sunday's tilt at the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint is a family affair, with three generations making the trip to Sha Tin for the 6f contest. 

"The whole gang is going to be there," said Fairley. "My three daughters, two of their husbands and the three grandchildren, who are seven, ten and 12. They're among her most devoted followers and will be there for the race."

Lewis PorteousReporter

Published on 6 December 2023inHong Kong

Last updated 11:00, 6 December 2023

