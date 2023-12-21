Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Eustace to join Hong Kong training ranks

Melbourne Cup-winning trainer David Eustace will embark on a training career in Hong Kong next year.

The British-born 32-year-old has been operating in partnership with Ciaron Maher since 2018 but will leave the post in January to start a new chapter of his profession. He is the son of former trainer James and brother of current Royal Ascot-winning trainer Harry.

Together, Maher and Eustace are the reigning holders of the national trainers' championship and form one of the most powerful alliances in Australian racing. The pair have enjoyed 30 Group 1 winners, including the success of Gold Trip in the nation's greatest race in 2022.

David Eustace (left) and Ciaron Maher hold Gold Trip's Melbourne Cup aloft Credit: Vince Caligiuri

"It's a bittersweet day," Eustace said in a statement published on X. "Obviously I am thrilled to be offered a position in Hong Kong, it has always been a dream of mine since I was a boy. It's exciting and a challenge I will relish, however I will miss being part of an extraordinary operation.

"I will forever be grateful to Ciaron for the opportunities he has given me, for teaching me so much, to opening my eyes to the importance of data and analytics and the fundamental importance of sports science.

"I have also had the pleasure of working with an extraordinary team of people and I want to thank them all for helping me get this opportunity."

The Hong Kong Jockey Club announced the granting of a trainer's licence to Eustace on Thursday for the 2024-2025 season, among a host of other committee decisions. One of which was the approval of a licence extension to next season for Manfred Man, trainer of superstar sprinter Lucky Sweynesse.

