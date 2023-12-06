'Have I won? I didn't know' - Vincent Ho makes history in International Jockeys' Championship at Happy Valley

Vincent Ho, who will carry the hopes of Hong Kong when he partners local legend Golden Sixty in Sunday's Group 1 Hong Kong Mile, was on top of the world at Happy Valley on Wednesday when he landed the Longines International Jockeys' Championship.

Ho left his challenge late to become the first homegrown rider to win the competition. He took the last leg on Tomodachi Kokoroe for trainer David Hayes, adding to a couple of placed efforts in the four-race series.

The 33-year-old edged out Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton by just two points, with Rachel King, making her Hong Kong debut, in third. Riders are awarded 12 points for a win, six for second and four for third, with Ho ending the competition on 20.

"Have I won it? I didn't even know," said the rider. "It was good to have a winner in the last race. I was lucky to have a good draw and it's brilliant to win with all these top jockeys here. It's also good to have a homegrown jockey win it to inspire more up-and-coming jockeys."

Ho has been a mainstay among the top riders in Hong Kong since 2009 and was crowned champion apprentice in his second season. He is undoubtedly best known for his association with Golden Sixty, who will bid for a third win in Sunday's Hong Kong Mile having landed the £3.2 million contest in 2020 and 2021.

A spectacular view of Happy Valley as Rachel King makes a dream debut with victory on Oversubscribed (centre) in the first leg of the International Jockeys' Championship Credit: Edward Whitaker

King, born in Britain but representing Australia, enjoyed a dream debut at Happy Valley with victory on Oversubscribed in leg one, crossing the line with a beaming smile and a short-lived 100 per cent record.

"He was probably the perfect start to riding here at Happy Valley. He's looked after me and did everything for me," said the rider, who has established herself among the leading riders in Sydney. "He just flowed. Originally I thought I might be able to lead but they went that little bit quicker and would have had me out of my comfort zone, so I was just able to take back a length to get him comfortable, and he travelled beautifully."

Ryan Moore was another rider on the mark as he returned to action for the first time since he was stood down after being unseated coming out of the stalls at Kyoto on November 19. He missed the chance to ride in the Japan Cup as a result but looked sharp as he partnered M Unicorn to success in leg two.

Moore is set for a big weekend at Sha Tin, where his fancied rides include Luxembourg in the £3.6 million Hong Kong Cup and his Aidan O'Brien-trained stablemate Warm Heart in the £2.4 million Hong Kong Vase. The rider is committed to making the light weight of 117lb to ride Breeders' Cup runner-up Warm Heart on Sunday.

