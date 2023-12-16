'We want to have the best 100 races in the world in the World Pool' - Hong Kong's visionary leader pushing forward with global ambitions

It is rare in any racing jurisdiction to hear praise for the sport's administrators but utter the name of Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges in Hong Kong and you will struggle to find a negative response.

Even Ryan Moore was at it after he picked up his world’s best jockey award before last weekend's International races at Sha Tin, going out of his way to mention Engelbrecht-Bresges by name on the stage of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.

"I want to thank the IFHA, Longines, the Hong Kong Jockey Club and everything Winfried does and how he drives this place," said Moore. "I think Hong Kong probably stages the most competitive racing in the world. The club runs racing as well as anyone could and there's a lot to be learned from it."