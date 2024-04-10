Racing Post logo
Hong Kong

George Boughey targeting Hong Kong riches as Champions Day entries are revealed

George Boughey: saddles Queen Of Ipanema
George Boughey: will run Believing in the Chairman's Sprint PrizeCredit: Edward Whitaker

Newmarket trainer George Boughey has quickly made a name for himself at home and abroad and he will bid for a first victory in Hong Kong as he prepares his star sprinter Believing for the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize on April 28.

Boughey enjoyed his career highlight when striking in the 1,000 Guineas with Cachet in 2022 and has since been a regular on the international circuit, including in France and the Middle East.

His next port of call will be the HK$20,000,000 (£2,015,600) headline sprint on Sha Tin's FWD Champions Day, which has been thrown wide open by the absence of local champion Lucky Sweynesse, who sustained a season-ending injury in Sunday's Sprint Cup. The card also features two other Group 1s, the Champions Mile and QEII Cup.

Believing: has won two Listed races and a Group 3 this year
Believing: set for a big Group 1 assignment at the end of the monthCredit: Justin Setterfield

Believing progressed through the ranks last season, winning two Listed races and a Chantilly Group 3 before outrunning her 66-1 odds to finish third to Regional in Group 1 company in Haydock's Sprint Cup. She ended her season with an eleventh-placed effort in the Champions Sprint in October.

"I couldn’t have been happier with her through the spring," Boughey said. "She’s been training great and I’m really looking forward to seeing her back on fast ground. She was third in the Haydock Sprint Cup and I think she’s up to the task. I’m delighted with her physical condition.”

The other two British visitors are Dubai Honour, who will be making his third trip to Hong Kong in a bid to improve on last year's third in the QEII Cup for William Haggas, and the prolific Brave Emperor, who is set to contest the Champions Mile for Archie Watson.

Unlike Believing, the duo will have two Hong Kong superstars to contend with as Romantic Warrior will bid for his third QEII Cup and Golden Sixty his fourth Champions Mile, which could be his swansong. Both horses scored at the track's showcase meeting in December. 

Maddy PlayleDigital journalist

Published on 10 April 2024inHong Kong

Last updated 13:15, 10 April 2024

