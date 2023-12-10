'It's one of my proudest moments' - Romantic Warrior denies Luxembourg to land second Hong Kong Cup

On a day that undisputedly belonged to Hong Kong, Romantic Warrior completed a big-race treble for the home team as he edged out Luxembourg to land his second successive £3.6 million Hong Kong Cup.

Although Mile winner Golden Sixty is the people’s champion, Romantic Warrior’s Cox Plate success in October was as significant as any in showcasing Hong Kong racing on the world stage.

In his first start since that momentous victory, Romantic Warrior had to be at his tenacious best to repel the late thrust of Luxembourg, who, in finishing a short-head away in second, came the closest of four runners on the card for Aidan O’Brien.

"The line came on the wrong nod but he ran a stormer and Ryan gave him a great ride," said O'Brien. "He’s brave and he tries very hard. He’s not been over-raced and it's very possible he will race on."

On a day dominated by the local talent, O'Brien added: "It shows how competitive it is here and Romantic Warrior and Luxembourg ran within half a pound of what they're rated. It's good for Hong Kong racing and makes it very competitive worldwide. When they come together like that you can compare ratings and that's what you want. Next year we'll try again."

Winning rider James McDonald, who dashed from Hong Kong to ride in Western Australia and back again over the weekend, hailed Romantic Warrior as the best he had ridden, although he admitted Moore looming large on Luxembourg with three furlongs to go left him in a cold sweat.

"It's probably the most nervous I've ever been about riding the horse," said McDonald. "There's always that unknown of coming back from a really tough run in the Cox Plate. For him to come here and do what he did in a Hong Kong Cup for the second time after all those hurdles that he's had to overcome, it's one of my proudest moments."

Reliving the moment when he first caught a glimpse of Luxembourg on his shoulder, the rider added: "I wouldn't have minded if it had come at the 400-metre mark, as that would have given my lad more of a breather, but it was at the 600. I had a funny feeling something was going to happen in the race, and that's why Ryan Moore is the best and tactically so good.

"I'm so humbled to be associated with such an iconic horse. He's a star and what he did in Australia holds him in the top echelon. There's a great selection of 2,000 metre races here, so there's probably no need to travel again. Having said that, I'd love to see him in Dubai."

Winning trainer Danny Shum said he would leave it to owner Peter Lau to decide which races the winner would target, but didn't rule out trying to add more success on the global stage.

