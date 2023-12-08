'His gallop on Monday was incredible' - who fancies their chances in the Hong Kong Sprint?

Who said romance was dead? Good luck telling that to connections of Highfield Princess , the rags-to-riches mare bidding for a fifth Group 1 success in the £2.6 million Longines Hong Kong Sprint.

Owner-breeder John Fairley has brought his entire family to see if last year's Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five winner can follow up October's Prix de l'Abbaye success, while Malton trainer John Quinn breaks new ground as he saddles his first runner in Hong Kong.

"I've always hoped I'd have a horse good enough to come here and it's nice to have found one we feel is good enough," said Quinn, who had his audience captivated at a press conference on Thursday as he shared his affection for Highfield Princess.

"Last time in the Abbaye they told me she couldn't win from stall 14 but, typical of her, she powered through and was well on top at the line. After that we had to decide between the Breeders' Cup or Hong Kong and we've always wanted to have a runner here.

"She hasn't had as tough a campaign as she did last year and she's had a nice break since the Abbaye, so we feel she's in good shape. She's very versatile with the ground and she's been very interested in everything since she's been here, which is a good sign."

Less positive is a wide draw, although Quinn can only blame himself having been the one to draw stall nine in a field of ten.

"We are where we are but there's going to be a lot of pace on," said the trainer. "You'd hope you could be somewhere in the first half of the field early on and then ride her accordingly."

Aidan O'Brien: "There's a chance he could step up again going over six" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Aesop's Fables finished a length behind Highfield Princess when third in the Abbaye and filled the same position in the Breeders' Cup Sprint five weeks ago.

"Before the Abbaye Ryan Moore said to put a pair of blinkers on him and that stepped him up two gears," said trainer Aidan O'Brien. "It was a great run in France and another great run in America.

"He was coming home well in both those runs over five and this is over six furlongs. There's a chance he could step up again going over six."

Highfield Princess and Aesop's Fables face stiff competition from local star and hot favourite Lucky Sweynesse, who was repeatedly denied a clear run when sixth to the reopposing Wellington as the odds-on favourite 12 months ago.

"He's taken a little bit of time to get back to somewhere near his peak," said Lucky Sweynesse's rider Zac Purton. "He got the job done last time and, while it wasn't as good as the way he was winning last year, I feel like he's improved since then.

"His gallop on Monday was incredible and his work on Thursday was really good. His coat is really turning, he's glowing and he's starting to get the same mannerisms as last year when he was reeling off all those wins."

