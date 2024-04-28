'He was beaten at the three-furlong pole' - Romantic Warrior pulls out all the stops for record third QEII Cup

The FWD QEII Cup panned out terribly for Romantic Warrior but the Hong Kong star still managed to showcase his best qualities to gain a record third straight success in the feature race at Sha Tin on Sunday.

James McDonald’s mount was caught wide early, eventually tucked in to gain cover in the back straight and then was forced wide again on the home bend in the HK$28 million (£2.83m/€3.33m) 1m2f contest.

Danny Shum’s stable star nevertheless managed to find for pressure in the straight, staying on best down the outside to beat Prognosis, who had gained first run on him. The William Haggas-trained Dubai Honour never troubled the principles in seventh.

McDonald said: “I can’t believe this horse. It brings a tear to my eye how good he is. He was beaten at the three-furlong pole but he just finds a way.

“There were ten riders dead set against me and the horse – we had no favours at all – so to pull out a run like that is incredible. There wasn’t one part of the race I was happy with and he still picked up."

Golden Sixty beaten by canny Purton ride

Zac Purton: made all on Beauty Eternal in the Champions Mile Credit: Hugh Routledge

Beauty Eternal made all from the widest draw to gain a first Group 1 win in the FWD Champions Mile .

Golden Sixty was seeking a fourth straight victory in the race but finished fourth. It was just the second time in his 31-race career he has finished out of the first three.

Zac Purton grasped the initiative from stall 11 on Beauty Eternal and set steady fractions in the HK$22m (£2.2m/€2.62m) event, kicking for home in the straight and never looking in serious danger. Trainer John Size enjoyed a 1-2 in the race with Red Lion keeping on best for second.

Purton said: “It was the only hope we had to go forward from his draw and there was no speed in the race. They gave us the opportunity to lead and he got into a lovely rhythm and controlled the race.

“I thought this was the only way we could beat Golden Sixty and today was his day. I’ve always felt there was a bit more there and we saw his full potential here.”

The Archie Watson-trained Brave Emperor raced in mid-division but failed to figure, weakening into ninth.

Invincible Sage struck on his Group 1 debut in the HK$22m 6f Chairman’s Sprint Prize , beating Al Quoz Sprint scorer California Spangle by a length and a half under Hugh Bowman. The George Boughey-trained Believing was never involved and finished ninth.

It was a second victory in the race for the jockey and trainer David Hall, as Bowman was successful on Lucky Bubbles in 2017 and Hall, best known for training Makybe Diva to her first Melbourne Cup triumph in 2003, saddled 2007 winner Absolute Champion.

Read more . . .

'He's a great rider, and one of the best ever. There's no question he's up there with the likes of Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy now'

'Genius' Willie Mullins makes history as first Irish trainer to win British championship for 70 years

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.