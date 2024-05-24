'He's the one they all have to beat' - can Godolphin's global star Rebel's Romance add Hong Kong to his Group 1 haul?

Globetrotting star Rebel's Romance bids to plunder another major international victory and give Charlie Appleby a breakthrough big-race triumph in Hong Kong in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup (9.10 ) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

The Godolphin six-year-old thrives on his travels, with seven of his 12 wins coming outside Britain, including victories in the 2022 Breeders' Cup Turf in the US and the Dubai Sheema Classic in March. He also won a lucrative prize in Qatar this year before his World Cup night success.

Rebel's Romance has not been seen since his 25-1 shock at Meydan and seeks a fifth Group 1 success in the 1m4f contest. He arrived in Hong Kong last Saturday and regular jockey William Buick flies out for the ride.

Appleby said: "Rebel’s Romance has travelled out to Hong Kong well and everyone out there has been delighted with him. We all know what he can do and conditions should hopefully suit, although there is some rain in the forecast. If the same Rebel’s Romance that we have seen on his last few starts turns up, he's the one they all have to beat."

Rebel's Romance seven rivals include the Doug Whyte-trained Russian Emperor , who bids to win Hong Kong's final Group 1 of the season for the third year in a row.

A Royal Ascot winner when previously trained by Aidan O'Brien, the seven-year-old has not won since his neck success in this contest a year ago but Whyte hopes he has him in shape for his hat-trick bid.

He said: "He’s been primed for this. It’s been well documented that this is the race that I've had in mind all year and he comes good this time of the year. If the rain sticks around it’s going to enhance his chances but Rebel’s Romance is a really good horse. The way he won in Dubai, he looks like a proper individual."

