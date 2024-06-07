'I've had a fantastic time' - Andrea Atzeni and Harry Bentley to continue riding in Hong Kong next season

There may be ten meetings left in the Hong Kong season, but a more successful than expected first campaign coupled with the granting of his licence to continue riding in the jurisdiction has Andrea Atzeni committed to closing the gap with perennial champion Zac Purton next term.

Atzeni, who relocated to Hong Kong last year, is fourth in the jockeys’ championship with 44 wins. That represents a strong first campaign in a region notoriously difficult to crack and Atzeni now wants to kick on and become a major title threat to soon-to-be seven-time champion Purton.

“Zac Purton is brilliant and has been for a long time,” he said. “We’ve all got to get to his level. Everybody wants to be champion jockey. It's very competitive, but all I can do is try my best and see what happens.”

Atzeni still has ambitions for this season, which started in September and ends in July, and added: “I’ve had a fantastic time. To be in the top five of the jockeys’ championship for most of the season and to win two Group races is more than I expected. Hopefully, we can get to 50 winners or more from the meetings left – that’d be a nice mark to hit.”

Atzeni, who won 26 Group 1s during his 16-year stint in Britain, joined the former British-based Harry Bentley in Hong Kong. Bentley relocated in 2021 and has also been granted a new licence.

Harry Bentley: relocated to Hong Kong in 2021 Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bentley’s 34 wins marks his most successful season in the territory to date, despite a two-month suspension which spanned from November to January.

The Group 1-winning rider quickly claimed his first Hong Kong Group success upon returning to the saddle and is confident of better next season with the contacts he has developed.

“Your contact base here is so important,” Bentley said. “The more time you spend here, the broader that becomes, and the more confidence people have in you. Going into next season, I feel like I have the backing I need to keep improving.”

Bentley will potentially join fellow Hong Kong rider Vincent Ho at the Glorious Goodwood in August.

“I’m open to picking up rides at Goodwood, but my main intention is to recharge the batteries for the next Hong Kong season,” he said

