'He's a real international superstar' - Rebel's Romance delivers Charlie Appleby a first Group 1 triumph in Hong Kong

Rebel's Romance cemented his status as a globetrotting star after he netted Charlie Appleby his first Group 1 success in Hong Kong in the Standard Chartered Champions & Chater Cup.

Blue Point finished last in the 2018 Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin on a rare trip for the stable to Hong Kong, but Appleby suffered no such fate this time as Rebel's Romance triumphed under William Buick.

The six-year-old broke slowly but made up ground to settle behind Moments In Time. As they entered the turn for home Buick began his challenge and Rebel's Romance was quick to respond, levelling with the leader as they entered the straight before powering to a two-length success over Five G Patch.

The result marked a fifth Group 1 success for this year's Sheema Classic winner, who has accrued more than £6 million in prize-money through lucrative victories in the United States, Germany and Qatar.

"He's done it really well," said Buick. "You always respect the local horses in Hong Kong, and he had to travel over here too, so the team have done a great job with him. I thought he looked magnificent beforehand, he always does.

"The race went the way I hoped it would and it suited him, that sort of even gallop the whole way that kept building up. He's become a very uncomplicated horse and he's a real international superstar."

While Appleby, who targeted the race after Rebel Romance's win in Doha in February, was enjoying his first Group 1 success in Hong Kong, the victory added to a list of big-race accolades in the country for Godolphin, who have won the Hong Kong Cup, Mile, Vase and the QEII Cup through Saeed bin Suroor.

La City Blanche was third and Moments In Time fourth, but Russian Emperor finished only seventh of the eight runners in his bid for a third consecutive success.

Andrea Atzeni was fifth on Senor Toba, but secured his 40th winner of the season when Awesome Fluke won the 1m2f handicap on the undercard.

