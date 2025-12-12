Racing Post logo
News

How to add Racing Post as a preferred news source in Google

Google is introducing Preferred Sources, a new feature that lets readers choose which publishers they want to see more often in Google Search. Here’s how to add Racing Post as a preferred source so you never miss the latest racing news, big-race analysis and expert betting insight.

Add Racing Post to you Preferred Sources on Google
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Google has rolled out a new feature in the UK called Preferred Sources, giving readers more control over the publishers they see most often in Google Search. Now is the perfect time to make sure Racing Post is set as one of your trusted sources. 

Whether you follow daily racing news, big-race previews, football analysis or the latest betting offers, adding Racing Post to your Preferred Sources helps ensure you never miss the stories that matter.

What are Google preferred sources?

Preferred Sources allow you to tell Google which publishers you value most. When you add a site to your list, Google’s personalised results will show you more content from that outlet, particularly in Top Stories and a new dedicated From Your Sources feed.

In practice, this means:

  • Racing Post stories will appear more prominently in your Top Stories carousel
  • You’ll get a personalised stream of Racing Post articles when you search for news
  • It becomes easier to keep up with the latest racing views, betting insight, tipping content and major sporting analysis

Think of it as curating your own trusted news list directly inside Google.

How to add Racing Post as a preferred source

Once Google Preferred Sources is available in your region, adding Racing Post is straightforward. There are two easy ways to do it:

Add via the direct link

Google will offer a one-click option to add publishers. Simply follow this link and make sure Racing Post is selected. After that, the latest racing news and betting insight from our team will automatically appear more often in your search experience.

Add from Top Stories on Google Search

You can also add Racing Post directly while browsing:

  1. Search for a breaking story or major event (for example, “Cheltenham Festival tips” or “Premier League predictions”).
  2. Open the Top Stories carousel at the top of the results.
  3. Click on the icon for next to the 'Top Stories' header.
  4. In the search box on the popup that appears, search for 'Racing Post' and select the check icon next to the result that appears below.

Once you’ve done this, Google will prioritise Racing Post's content across Top Stories and the From Your Sources feed.

Why add Racing Post as a trusted source? 

Racing Post has been the home of expert racing and sports analysis for 40 years. By adding us as a preferred source, you’ll get faster access to:

  • Breaking racing news and industry updates
  • Expert tipping and in-depth race analysis
  • Betting guides, offer comparisons and smart insight
  • Coverage of major sports events across football, golf, boxing and more
  • Big-race previews and data-led opinion from our award-winning editorial team

If you rely on Racing Post for reliable, independent and authoritative coverage, Preferred Sources is the easiest way to keep our best journalism front and centre.

Last updated

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

