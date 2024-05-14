The Racing Post's Smart View to appear in British racecards for the first time at York's Dante meeting

A racecourse with a history dating back to Roman times moves on to the cutting edge of modern punting as York becomes the first British track to include Racing Post Smart View in its racecard on Wednesday.

Smart View applies mathematical modelling and machine learning techniques to the Racing Post's database to generate an objective assessment across six key attributes for every horse.

The Smart View card shows six scores out of 100 for each runner, plus an overall mark, and presents them in a way that distils complicated data into an easy-to-understand format.

It works too, with last week's 9-1 Chester Cup winner Zoffee just the latest to reward those who back the top-rated horse.

Chester Cup winner Zoffee was the highest ranked horse by Smart View

York chief executive William Derby believes Smart View will appeal to a raceday crowd which includes experts and those with a more limited knowledge of racing.

“We’re very grateful that the Racing Post has allowed us to use it because I’m a fan of Smart View,” he said.

“I like both the science behind it and the way it graphically presents it to the audience. It’s very intuitive and works for novices and those of us who follow racing day in, day out.

“Giving the percentage scores is easy to understand and is a good winner-finder.”

William Derby: “I like both the science behind it and the way it graphically presents it to the audience" Credit: David Carr

Derby added: “We haven’t ditched the traditional way of displaying runners and riders in the racecard but for one race a day, the Duke of York, the Dante and the Yorkshire Cup, we’re showing the traditional format and the Smart View card as well.

“There will also be a QR code so that people can see the Smart View for the other six on their device. It'll be interesting to hear the feedback and whether people like it.”

Smart View, which is available for every race on the Racing Post mobile app, has previously appeared in the Naas racecard and Racing Post editor Tom Kerr said of the tie-up with York: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with one of racing’s most forward-thinking racecourses to debut our new Smart View racecard for racegoers in Britain.

“Smart View modernises the racecard, breaking down the barrier to entry that novice race fans may face with a traditional racecard while still retaining all the information an expert would wish to consider when reviewing a race.

“The algorithms which power the attribute scores are crunching a huge amount of data so the cards are not just intuitive and instantly accessible — they’re also fantastic winner-finding tools as well.”

Now read these:

Queen Camilla strengthens racing ties after York announces she will be course's royal patron

Giavellotto primed for bid to emulate staying greats in Yorkshire Cup as Kyprios and Tower Of London stay in contention

'He's made our plans clear' - James Fanshawe targeting a first British Classic with Derby-bound Ambiente Friendly

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.