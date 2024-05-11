Giavellotto primed for bid to emulate staying greats in Yorkshire Cup as Kyprios and Tower Of London stay in contention

Giavellotto will seek to emulate top-class stayers Ardross and Stradivarius when bidding to become the third horse to win back-to-back runnings of the Boodles Yorkshire Cup at the Dante meeting on Friday.

The Marco Botti-trained five-year-old had subsequent Irish St Leger scorer Eldar Eldarov and Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn in behind when scoring by half a length last year.

Gold Cup favourite Kyprios , who is also entered in the Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes at Leopardstown on Friday evening, stablemate Tower Of London and Royal Ascot winner Vauban featured in 11 confirmations on Saturday for the final-day feature.

Wathnan Racing could be represented by Queen's Vase scorer Gregory but did not confirm last year's Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami. Popular stayer Trueshan and Trawlerman and Absurde – the last two horses to land the Ebor – were also taken out of the race.

Giavellotto will have to reverse recent form with Tower Of London if the latter lines up, having finished a length third behind him in the valuable Red Sea Turf Handicap at Riyadh in February and just under four lengths adrift of the same rival when a keeping-on fifth in the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan the following month.

Botti said: "I was hoping Tower Of London would take a different route but we'll take our chance and see who turns up.

"It looks a tough race. In a way you hope to avoid some of the big names but you have to expect to come up against the proper horses in these kinds of races. We're very happy with Giavellotto."

Giavellotto recorded his best two Racing Post Ratings of last season on the Knavesmire, having also finished a two-length third behind Coltrane in the Lonsdale Cup in August, and Botti believes this race, and specifically the mile and three-quarter trip, is ideal for his stayer.

Botti, who is hoping Oisin Murphy will be able to ride, said on Saturday: "This has been the plan since his run in Dubai and he did a nice piece of work this morning.

"I do feel a mile and three-quarters at York is his optimum trip – two miles maybe just stretches him a little bit – and there's no doubt it was his best performance when winning this race last year. It should be nice, decent ground for him next week and that's what he wants, so we're looking forward to it."

The William Haggas-trained Hamish , who has racked up seven wins and two seconds on his last nine starts, was confirmed but will need sufficient rain to take his chance, while stablemate Naqeeb , Al Qareem , Middle Earth , Salt Bay and Yashin are other possibles.

The going is described as good, good to firm in places with a risk of showers on Monday and more persistent rain potentially arriving on Tuesday in the lead-up to the meeting that begins the following day.

Boodles Yorkshire Cup confirmations

Tower Of London Aidan O'Brien

Al Qareem Karl Burke

Giavellotto Marco Botti

Gregory John and Thady Gosden

Hamish William Haggas

Kyprios Aidan O'Brien

Middle Earth John and Thady Gosden

Naqeeb William Haggas

Salt Bay Ralph Beckett

Vauban WIllie Mullins

Yashin Jessica Harrington

