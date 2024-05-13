'He's made our plans clear' - James Fanshawe targeting a first British Classic with Derby-bound Ambiente Friendly
James Fanshawe and owners the Gredleys worked hard all winter to get Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly calm and settled, and the trainer said it was now the turn of the yard to do the same as they count down to his Derby date on June 1.
Ambiente Friendly surged into the Betfred Derby picture with his four-and-a-half-length win on Saturday, a performance that resulted in his price tumbling from 100-1 to a general 8-1 for the Epsom Classic.
While Fanshawe, who was at Ascot on Saturday, with his son and assistant, Tom, at Lingfield, is remaining grounded, he hopes Ambiente Friendly's victory has teed him up nicely for his big assignment.
Published on 13 May 2024inDerby festival
Last updated 15:04, 13 May 2024
- 'He's no 33-1 shot' - how do you see the Derby after a week of trials?
- City Of Troy backed again for the Derby - but is he a busted flush or can he emulate Auguste Rodin and bounce back at Epsom?
- City Of Troy returns to top of Derby market after Epsom field significantly reduced at latest entry stage
- Roger Varian eyeing second Classic this season with 'potentially very classy' Ejaabiyah
- What are the clues that can help us spot a Derby outsider who might actually win?
