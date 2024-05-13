'He's made our plans clear' - James Fanshawe targeting a first British Classic with Derby-bound Ambiente Friendly

James Fanshawe and owners the Gredleys worked hard all winter to get Lingfield Derby Trial winner Ambiente Friendly calm and settled, and the trainer said it was now the turn of the yard to do the same as they count down to his Derby date on June 1.

Ambiente Friendly surged into the Betfred Derby picture with his four-and-a-half-length win on Saturday, a performance that resulted in his price tumbling from 100-1 to a general 8-1 for the Epsom Classic.

While Fanshawe, who was at Ascot on Saturday, with his son and assistant, Tom, at Lingfield, is remaining grounded, he hopes Ambiente Friendly's victory has teed him up nicely for his big assignment.