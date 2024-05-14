Smart View's magic May featuring winners at 9-1, 20-1 and 25-1 - and here's how to get it in time for York's Dante festival

Our revolutionary new Smart View card, available now on the latest version of our mobile app and a hugely popular punter-friendly betting tool, has selected some big-priced winners in May and is sure to come in handy ahead of an informative week at York during the Dante meeting. Read on to find out how Smart View works and to see which top-rated selections went on to score.



Packing a punch

Smart View posted some solid results during the Punchestown festival. A 23% strike-rate at the festival, courtesy of nine winners (from 39 selections), for a £1 level-stakes profit of £4.00, was an excellent performance.

Minella Crooner's 25-1 handicap chase success was the highlight, while in the Grade 1 races Smart View's top-rated selection achieved finishing positions of 102211111135, for a £1 level-stakes profit of £2.50.

Goodwood goodies

Continuing on the theme of the bigger tracks, Smart View proved to be an invaluable tool at Goodwood's two-day meeting earlier this month, finding six winners (from 14 races) for a £1 level-stakes profit of £11.36.

With Smart View covering major aspects outside of raw ability such as draw and suitability to course, going and distance, it is designed to be of maximum assistance at more idiosyncratic courses such as Goodwood.

Chester Cup cracker

Chester Cup winner Zoffee (SP 9-1) had the highest overall Smart View score pre-race. That winner meant that Smart View selections showed a £1 level-stakes profit of £4.51 for the meeting (six winners from 22 races and a 29% strike-rate). An impressive 15 of the 22 top-rated Chester selections finished in the first three.

With no winning favourite in almost 15 years, the Chester Cup is a notoriously tricky race for punters to solve. This was not the case for Smart View users this year, however, with our revolutionary racecard tool selecting top-rated 9-1 winner Zoffee.

At a track like Chester, where factors such as draw and course can be decisive, having Smart View in your corner to help do all the statistical heavy-lifting is undoubtedly a massive bonus.

. . . and a 20-1 stunner!

Smart View also identified the winner of the valuable Mallow Handicap at Cork last week. The Jessica Harrington-trained Kings Time (SP 20-1) was top scorer in the trainer and ground categories, and two points clear overall.

What is Smart View?

Racing Post's new Smart View card, which is available now only on the latest version of our mobile app – so make sure you have the most recent update – is a giant leap forward in how bettors read form. It carries out two main aims. The first is to break down the barrier to entry that many of the sport's prospective fans face with a traditional racecard. The second is to include in this stripped-back presentation everything that a serious punter would consider about a race.

The design has been user-led, with our research team carrying out hundreds of one-to-one interviews to test what is needed and wanted by our readers. The data aims have been shaped according to customer wishes and executed by a team of data scientists working with racing experts.

The result is the new Smart View card, which has been iterated towards over more than two years. It has been designed to need as little explanation as possible. But we also know that bettors are more curious than your average person, so here is more detail on how to read a Smart View racecard.

You will see a horse's silks, name, number, trainer, jockey, odds and form figures as before. The rest of the card is still there, contained in the six attribute bars. Each bar represents a score out of 100. The bars are colour-coded, in a traffic light-like system with bold green representing the best scores, but there is also an accessibility version so you can adjust your viewing experience to better suit your needs.

Every Smart View racecard entry includes a score for that horse's ability, trainer and jockey. The other three are made up from a list of five (course, distance, ground, draw and jumping), selected according to the race's code and other specific factors.

How to find Smart View on your app

You will need to make sure you have the latest version of the Racing Post app . To do this search for 'Racing Post' on the Apple or Google Store.

Once your app is updated, click on your chosen racecard and select the Smart View tab as shown in the image above.

