James Ferguson eager to test Canberra Legend's Classic credentials in York's Dante

James Ferguson will be on a fact-finding mission when his Derby contender steps up in trip in next week's at York.

The three-year-old, who cost 350,000gns as a yearling, scored on his debut over a mile at Newcastle before lining up in the 1m1f Listed Feilden Stakes at Newmarket last time.

He appeared outpaced with a furlong to travel but kept on powerfully to deny Kolsai by half a length and is now available at 12-1 generally for next month's Betfred Derby.

"The Dante will determine where we go, whether England, France or neither," said Ferguson, who won his first Group 1 in 2021 when El Bodegon claimed the Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

"He's versatile in terms of the ground. He's a big old horse and he won the Feilden on good to soft. He travels very strongly and is an easy enough ride because he settles at any speed.

"He was very inexperienced last time and just needed to learn a bit as he went into the Dip but as soon as he hit the rising ground I'm sure Danny Muscutt felt he had the race in the bag."

Deauville Legend: winner of the Great Voltigeur Stakes Credit: John Grossick

Ferguson landed two Group races last season courtesy of , who won the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket in July and the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes the following month.

The son of Sea The Stars has been given an extended break after ending his season in Australia, where he finished fourth in the Melbourne Cup, five lengths behind the winner Gold Trip.

"He's going to go straight for the Hardwicke Stakes," said Ferguson. "We're planning a campaign at the back-end of the season. I gave him a long break and hopefully he'll be fit and ready by June.

"He'll probably have international targets. If he won the Hardwicke you'd have to think about the King George but I'd love to perhaps send him to an Irish St Leger and then to Australia and Hong Kong."

Read more:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.