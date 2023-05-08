Confirmed runners and riders for the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks

Arrest and Adelaide River, second and third in last season's Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud, will face each other again in Wednesday's Boodles Chester Vase ().

The pair feature in a final field of five for the key Classic trial on the opening day of Chester's May meeting, alongside Duke Of Oxford, Galactic Jack and Hadrianus.

Arrest, a son of Frankel trained by John and Thady Gosden for Saturday's 2,000 Guineas-winning owners Juddmonte, is a general 20-1 chance in the Betfred Derby betting, with the Aidan O'Brien-trained Adelaide River at 50-1.

The two colts finished behind 2,000 Guineas fifth Dubai Mile on their last starts at Saint-Cloud in October.

Arrest won two of his four starts as a juvenile and only lost out by a head to Dubai Mile in France, with a further six lengths back to Adelaide River.

The Ballydoyle contender, a son of Derby winner Australia, will bid to provide O'Brien with a record-extending 11th success in the Chester Vase, a race the trainer has won seven times in the last nine runnings.

O'Brien was responsible for the last Chester Vase winner to follow up in the Derby when Ruler Of The World did the double in 2013, while Wings Of Eagles finished second at Chester to stablemate Venice Beach in 2017 before going on to causing a huge 40-1 upset at Epsom.

In the day's other major Classic trial, Betfred Oaks favourite Savethelastdance will test her Epsom credentials for O'Brien in the Weatherbys Digital Solutions Cheshire Oaks ().

Fifth on her debut at Thurles last October, the daughter of Galileo won a Leopardstown maiden last month at 20-1 under Wayne Lordan to earn her place in the Oaks trial.

Ryan Moore, aboard runner-up Boogie Woogie that day, takes over in the saddle as Savethelastdance looks to emulate the mighty Enable, who won the Cheshire Oaks en route to Epsom glory in 2017.

Frankie Dettori will ride Luckin Brew for Ralph Beckett, with the Andrew Balding-trained Sisyphus Strength and Sirona, representing Charlie Johnston, among the other main contenders.

Chester Vase confirmed runners and riders

Adelaide River Ryan Moore (stall 2)

Arrest Frankie Dettori (3)

Duke Of Oxford Hector Crouch (4)

Galactic Jack Oisin Murphy (1)

Hadrianus Franny Norton (5)

Cheshire Oaks confirmed runners and riders

Sirona William Buick (stall 7)

Ashtanga Oisin Murphy (4)

Cite D'Or Pierre-Louis Jamin (8)

Ermesinde Andrea Atzeni (3)

Luckin Brew Frankie Dettori (1)

Savethelastdance Ryan Moore (5)

Sisyphus Strength David Egan (6)

There's The Door Rossa Ryan (2)

Wintercrack Shane Kelly (9)

