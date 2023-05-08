'The mile is a good trip for her' - Saeed bin Suroor maps out next moves for Guineas heroine Mawj
The Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas and the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot are likely to form the focus of debate for Saeed bin Suroor and Godolphin as to where they aim Classic heroine Mawj.
Bin Suroor reported the 1,000 Guineas winner in good form on Monday after coming out top in an epic duel with Tahiyra up the Rowley Mile.
In the immediate aftermath, bookmakers quoted the daughter of Exceed And Excel at 8-1 for the Betfred Oaks, a route Bin Suroor took successfully with Guineas winner Kazzia in 2002. In 1998, his Guineas winner Cape Verdi was rated so highly she was 11-4 favourite to beat the colts in High Rise's Derby.
