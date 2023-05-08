Chester Cup favourite in waiting game to see if he makes the cut

James Fanshawe is hoping will get a run in Friday's after the ante-post favourite moved tantalisingly close to making the final field.

When the weights were published last month, the trainer feared he would have to run his improving stayer in the Chester Plate reserve race as he was 33rd in the list for the £150,000 Cup, which has a safety limit of 17.

However, the four-year-old moved up to 23rd after several withdrawals at Saturday's confirmation stage and needs just six more to come out to earn a place in the line-up.