Chester Cup favourite in waiting game to see if he makes the cut
Novel Legend: won well at Newbury Credit: Mark Cranham
James Fanshawe is hoping Novel Legend will get a run in Friday's Tote Chester Cup after the ante-post favourite moved tantalisingly close to making the final field.
When the weights were published last month, the trainer feared he would have to run his improving stayer in the Chester Plate reserve race as he was 33rd in the list for the £150,000 Cup, which has a safety limit of 17.
However, the four-year-old moved up to 23rd after several withdrawals at Saturday's confirmation stage and needs just six more to come out to earn a place in the line-up.
David CarrReporter
Published on 8 May 2023Last updated 07:00, 8 May 2023
