Four handicappers to follow on day two of York's Dante meeting

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

A winner at this meeting last season, Korker has only once finished out of the places in five starts at York and a tenth-place finish in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket this month should put him spot-on for this race.

He drops back into handicap company and races off only a 5lb higher mark than for his last success. Karl Burke has a good record at the track and this race will have been the target.

Korker 13:50 York View Racecard

Ex-Godolphin horse who was bought by Julie Camacho for 60,000gns last October. The four-year-old hasn’t run since January 2022, when winning a Southwell handicap off a mark of 92.

His two-year-old form catches the eye, in particular his win at Wolverhampton in November 2021 when conceding 12lb and handing out a two-and-three-quarter-length beating to Makinmedoit. That horse is now rated 100, which suggests Symbol Of Light may well be well handicapped off 97.

Symbol Of Light 15:00 York View Racecard





Andrew Balding has taken a typically patient approach with this son of Almanzor. After failing to make an impression on his first two starts, he shaped far more promisingly on his third start at Kempton. The winner that day, Hadrianus, is now rated 104 and you could easily argue the case that Torre Del Oro would have won with a clear run.

He started this season with a four-and-three-quarter-length success at Wolverhampton on his handicap debut – conceding the runner-up a huge 25lb – and a 10lb rise may well underestimate him.

Torre Del Oro 17:20 York View Racecard





Mark Johnston has won this race three times in the last four years and son Charlie, who has taken over the licence, looks to follow suit.

Knockbrex started the season with a maiden success at Pontefract beating Perfuse, who won on his following start by three and half lengths.

He lost little in defeat at Haydock last time when beaten by the promising Gregory. Back in third was If Not Now, who has since won a handicap by seven lengths off a mark of 87. Knockbrex was strongest at the finish that day and will be suited by this step up in trip. His opening handicap mark of 90 looks potentially lenient.

Knockbrex 17:20 York View Racecard

Read these next:

. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.