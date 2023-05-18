Racing Post logo
York Dante festival

Four handicappers to follow on day two of York's Dante meeting

York Racecourse - Day Two
Some competitive handicaps take place on day two of the Dante meetingCredit: Edward Whitaker
Korker

1.50, 5f Lindum York Handicap

A winner at this meeting last season, Korker has only once finished out of the places in five starts at York and a tenth-place finish in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket this month should put him spot-on for this race.

He drops back into handicap company and races off only a 5lb higher mark than for his last success. Karl Burke has a good record at the track and this race will have been the target.

Silk
Korker13:50 York
View Racecard
Jky: Clifford Lee (-lb)Tnr: K R Burke

Symbol Of Light

3.00, 1m Sky Bet Hambleton Handicap

Ex-Godolphin horse who was bought by Julie Camacho for 60,000gns last October. The four-year-old hasn’t run since January 2022, when winning a Southwell handicap off a mark of 92.

His two-year-old form catches the eye, in particular his win at Wolverhampton in November 2021 when conceding 12lb and handing out a two-and-three-quarter-length beating to Makinmedoit. That horse is now rated 100, which suggests Symbol Of Light may well be well handicapped off 97.

Silk
Symbol Of Light15:00 York
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Hanagan (-lb)Tnr: Julie Camacho

Torre Del Oro

5.20, 1m4f Collective Green Energy Handicap

Andrew Balding has taken a typically patient approach with this son of Almanzor. After failing to make an impression on his first two starts, he shaped far more promisingly on his third start at Kempton. The winner that day, Hadrianus, is now rated 104 and you could easily argue the case that Torre Del Oro would have won with a clear run.

He started this season with a four-and-three-quarter-length success at Wolverhampton on his handicap debut – conceding the runner-up a huge 25lb – and a 10lb rise may well underestimate him.

Silk
Torre Del Oro17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy (-lb)Tnr: Andrew Balding

Knockbrex

5.20, 1m4f Collective Green Energy Handicap

Mark Johnston has won this race three times in the last four years and son Charlie, who has taken over the licence, looks to follow suit.

Knockbrex started the season with a maiden success at Pontefract beating Perfuse, who won on his following start by three and half lengths.

He lost little in defeat at Haydock last time when beaten by the promising Gregory. Back in third was If Not Now, who has since won a handicap by seven lengths off a mark of 87. Knockbrex was strongest at the finish that day and will be suited by this step up in trip. His opening handicap mark of 90 looks potentially lenient.

Silk
Knockbrex17:20 York
View Racecard
Jky: Andrea Atzeni (-lb)Tnr: Charlie Johnston

David GriffithsReporter
Published on 18 May 2023Last updated 07:45, 18 May 2023
