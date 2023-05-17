Have bookmakers overreacted to Soul Sister's eye-popping win? Our experts have their say

Soul Sister was cut into 4-1 (from 50) for the Betfred Oaks by bookmakers in the aftermath of her comfortable Musidora win. Here, our experts give their view on whether that was an overreaction or not.

'She's certainly a very strong contender'

Probably not. She was a runaway winner of the Musidora for the powerful Gosden and Frankie Dettori combination and, Savethelastdance aside, there is very little else that has shown a similar level of ability. Of the two, there is certainly more substance to Soul Sister's form. She came from behind to shoot clear of well-regarded opposition and proved herself much the best. Given the monumental improvement for the step up in trip and firmer surface, if it were to come up soft at Epsom it would have to be a major concern, but on a sound surface she's certainly a very strong contender.

Stuart Riley, reporter

'She looks a quality sort'

No, she looks a quality sort and one the stable traditionally excels with. It appeared a solid Musidora and Soul Sister was a class apart from her rivals. She looks to have a cracking chance of giving Frankie Dettori a farewell Oaks winner. Her siblings Herman Hesse and Questionare produced their finest efforts over a mile and a half, so the extra distance at Epsom is not anticipated to be a problem, and the daughter of Frankel appears blessed with a lethal turn of foot, which could be a potent weapon against fillies who might be more in the mould of middle-distance powerhouses.

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

'I'd much rather back Savethelastdance'

I don't think they have overreacted, but Soul Sister is 4-1 almost by default as only Savethelastdance has really announced herself for the Oaks, and I'd much rather back her at 7-4. That is more indicative of how impressed I was by her at Chester. Savethelastdance has less to prove for the Oaks and could be better suited to the demands of Epsom. She tore apart her trial field on an undulating track, accelerating all the way to the line, whereas the Musidora was run on a flat track at a muddling gallop and turned into more of a sprint. While soft ground may have exaggerated what Savethelastdance achieved, the Oaks isn't often run on quick ground these days and there must be a concern Soul Sister won't handle it in top company after she trailed in last on soft in the Fred Darling.

Maddy Playle, digital journalist

Read these next:





Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.