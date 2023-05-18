Five horses who might find the going in their favour on day two of York's Dante festival

Quick ground has been in short supply during the start of this Flat season. Chester's May festival was run on soft to heavy ground last week, while the Lingfield Derby Trial had to be switched to the all-weather surface due to a waterlogged turf track. The going on day one of York's Dante festival was good, good to firm in places and with another dry day in store, quick ground on the Knavesmire looks likely . . .

This quirky sprinter, trained by Antony Brittain, is at his best when the ground is quick. Four runs on good to firm ground over this five-furlong trip have yielded three victories and a second, and that second to Royal Acclaim over this course and distance in the Listed City Walls is great form.

Back in third that day was Korker, who Mondammej gave 5lb and a half-length beating to. However, Korker is vying for favouritism in this race yet Mondammej can be backed at around 20-1, despite being 8lb better off with that rival.

The six-year-old is back down to his last winning mark and looks overlooked in the market on his favoured ground.

Mondammej 13:50 York View Racecard

One horse who should relish the return to quicker ground is the Karl Burke-trained Eilean Dubh, who ran better than what would have been expected on soft/heavy ground the last twice.

Since making his first start for Burke in January last year, Eilean Dubh has run six times on ground described as good or good to firm, resulting in form figures of 331101.

The poor effort came when dropped to six furlongs, which can be forgotten, and those final two victories were both achieved over this course and distance. He is only 2lb higher than for that latest success and will enjoy getting back on a sound surface.

Eilean Dubh 15:00 York View Racecard

Having been kept away from soft conditions in his five starts, the son of Sea The Stars is obviously thought of to best suited to quick ground by trainer Charlie Appleby and has performed admirably in each of his starts, which include three victories.

He was successful in two of his three starts on good to firm, landing a Sandown novice and a Listed race at Salisbury by a combined 14 lengths, and showed he could cut it at this level when a three-quarter-length third in the Royal Lodge won by The Foxes.

He took the step up in trip in his stride when winning the Zetland Stakes on his final start last season and is a 12-1 shot for the Derby at Epsom.

Flying Honours 15:35 York View Racecard

The daughter of Havana Grey has raced exclusively in fast conditions and she has two wins from four starts.

Clive Cox isn't shy to run one on softer ground, so the fact this three-year-old filly has been kept away indicates a preference for rattling quick conditions.

She followed up a conditions stakes win on her debut with a four-and-a-quarter-length Windsor novice success, and ran with credit when sixth in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

She's very quick, so should be well suited by this sharp 5f test, and her debut success is evidence that she can be ready to roll first time out.

Katey Kontent 16:10 York View Racecard

The Ralph Beckett-trained Baltic Voyage has been kept to a quicker surface since a poor showing on good to soft ground on his debut. His best performance came on good to firm ground when third over seven furlongs at this track and the winner, second and fourth all won next time up.

He finished fourth at Newmarket when stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on his final start of last season and that performance is also worth noting.

The winner Castle Way has since landed a Listed race, while the fifth, Struth, won handicap at Chester last week off of 86. Baltic Voyage runs off 84 here and should appreciate the extra two furlongs.

Baltic Voyage 17:20 York View Racecard

