Dante Stakes confirmed runners and riders and sprint star Big Evs returns to action - declarations for York on Thursday

Ante-post favourite Ancient Wisdom heads a field of seven for the Group 2 Dante Stakes (3.45 ) at York on Thursday.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Ancient Wisdom is set for his first start of the campaign after winning four of his five races as a juvenile last year.

Owned by Godolphin, the son of Dubawi ended his first season with success in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in October. He also won twice at Newmarket, including in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes, and on his debut at Haydock.

Amongst his opposition is the Karl Burke-trained Caviar Heights , who got off the mark for the first time this term when landing the Listed Newmarket Stakes earlier this month.

Roger Varian has enjoyed a strong start to the year and will be represented by Listed Haydock winner Al Musmak . The Night Of Thunder colt won two of his four starts as a two-year-old and was last seen finishing second behind Ghostwriter in the Group 2 Royal Lodge at Newmarket.

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O’Brien will attempt to win the race for the first time since 2010 as he saddles Cambridge . The three-year-old, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Craven Stakes, is O’Brien’s sole representative as Diego Velazquez and Chief Little Rock were taken out of contention.

Meanwhile, God’s Window is making a quick return to action for John and Thady Gosden following his below-par performance in the Listed Dee Stakes at Chester last week.

Economics made an eyecatching seasonal reappearance when landing a Newbury maiden last time out and will once again step up in trip for William Haggas, while the Owen Burrows-trained War Rooms will also take his chance.

Dante Stakes runners and riders

Al Musmak James Doyle

James Doyle Ancient Wisdom William Buick

William Buick Cambridge Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Caviar Heights Clifford Lee

Clifford Lee Economics Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand God’s Window Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark War Rooms Jim Crowley

Free Wind (right) is back to defend her crown in the Middleton Stakes Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Bluestocking and Free Wind meet again

Last year’s winner Free Wind and Bluestocking will renew their rivalry in the Group 2 Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.15 ) after a field of six were declared on Thursday.

It will be the third time the pair have met, with both having beaten the other on one occasion. Their last clash came in the Group 1 Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, where the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking finished second to Poptronic with the Gosdens Free Wind back in fifth.

Elsewhere, Sapphire Seas will make her first outing in Britain since September after being declared by Appleby. The four-year-old already has a run under her belt this term after finishing second to stablemate English Rose at Meydan in February.

Sir Michael Stoute, who won this event in 2021 with Queen Power, will saddle last year’s Musidora Stakes third Infinite Cosmos , while Caernarfon and the Gary and Josh Moore-trained Novus complete the field.

Middleton Fillies' Stakes runners and riders

Bluestocking Rossa Ryan

Rossa Ryan Caernarfon James Doyle

James Doyle Free Wind Kieran Shoemark

Kieran Shoemark Infinite Cosmos Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Novus Tom Queally

Tom Queally Sapphire SeasWilliam Buick

Big Evs: Breeders' Cup winner makes his reappearance in the Westow Stakes Credit: Sean M. Haffey

Big Evs is back in action

Breeders’ Cup winner Big Evs makes his seasonal reappearance in the Westow Stakes (4.15 ), where he will face six rivals.

Mick Appleby’s colt won four of his six starts as a juvenile, including the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster and the Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita. He is the general 5-1 favourite for next month’s King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Big Evs is dropped to Listed level for his return, where his opposition includes Kylian , who claimed two wins as a juvenile for Karl Burke and now debuts for Archie Watson.

Westow Stakes runners and riders

Big Evs Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Dark Vintage Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr Kylian Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle Mon Na Slieve Tom Eaves

Tom Eaves Sommelier Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Sports Coach Daniel Tudhope

Daniel Tudhope Unbreak My Heart John Fahy

