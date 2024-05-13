Racing Post logo
Britain

Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday

Friendly Soul looked a fine prospect in the Pretty Polly Stakes
Friendly Soul: winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket last timeCredit: Edward Whitaker

Unbeaten filly Friendly Soul features in a field of seven for Wednesday's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (3.45) on the opening day of York's Dante meeting. 

Friendly Soul won her second consecutive start with a fine performance in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes this month for John and Thady Gosden.

The Musidora is a recognised stepping stone to the Betfred Oaks, but the daughter of Kingman does not have an entry for Epsom with the French Oaks mentioned following her victory at Newmarket.

The Gosden stable has won the 1m2½f contest eight times in total, including last year with Soul Sister who went on to claim Oaks glory at Epsom.

Ralph Beckett is double-handed as he bids to win a third key Oaks trial in the space of a week, following victories at with Forest Fairy at Chester and You Got To Me at Lingfield.

The trainer welcomes back Classical Song, who was fourth behind Ylang Ylang in last year's Fillies Mile, and also runs Salisbury novice winner La Pasionaria. Both fillies hold entries for Epsom. 

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up with Mayfair, while Kirsten Rausing-owned pair Francophone and Sinology and the Andrew Balding-trained Secret Satire complete the line-up. 

Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes

Classical Song Rossa Ryan
Francophone Joe Fanning
Friendly Soul Kieran Shoemark
La Pasionaria Hector Crouch
Mayfair Ryan Moore
Secret Satire Oisin Murphy
Sinology Luke Morris

Azure Blue on comeback trail in Duke of York 

Azure Blue is poised to return to action in the same day's 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes (3.15) against 14 rivals.

The five-year-old mare produced a sparkling display to beat Highfield Princess in the £150,000 Group 2 contest last year, but then only made one further start in 2023, finishing sixth in the July Cup.

Azure Blue (Paul Mulrennan) beats Highfield Princess in the 1895 Duke Of York Stakes
Azure Blue (left) lowered the colours of Highfield Princess in last year's Duke of York Credit: Edward Whitaker

All of the entries go forward for the 6f contest with Abernant Stakes first and second, Washington Heights and Mill Stream, clashing again. 

Course-and-distance winners Swingalong and Montassib are other notable contenders, while Art Power carries a penalty for winning the Group 1 Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

Confirmed runners and riders for Duke of York Stakes

Art Power David Allan
Cold Case Danny Tudhope
Commanche Falls Connor Beasley
Diligent Harry Richard Kingscote
Fivethousandtoone Oisin Murphy
Khaadem Jamie Spencer
Marshman Sam James
Mill Stream William Buick
Montassib Cieren Fallon
Shouldvebeenaring Sean Levey
Spycatcher Ryan Moore
Tiber Flow Tom Marquand
Washington Heights Tom Eaves
Azure Blue Paul Mulrennan
Swingalong Clifford Lee

Andrew DietzReporter

Published on 13 May 2024inBritain

Last updated 11:19, 13 May 2024

iconCopy
