Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes at York on Wednesday

Unbeaten filly Friendly Soul features in a field of seven for Wednesday's Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (3.45 ) on the opening day of York's Dante meeting.

Friendly Soul won her second consecutive start with a fine performance in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes this month for John and Thady Gosden.

The Musidora is a recognised stepping stone to the Betfred Oaks, but the daughter of Kingman does not have an entry for Epsom with the French Oaks mentioned following her victory at Newmarket.

The Gosden stable has won the 1m2½f contest eight times in total, including last year with Soul Sister who went on to claim Oaks glory at Epsom.

Ralph Beckett is double-handed as he bids to win a third key Oaks trial in the space of a week, following victories at with Forest Fairy at Chester and You Got To Me at Lingfield.

The trainer welcomes back Classical Song, who was fourth behind Ylang Ylang in last year's Fillies Mile, and also runs Salisbury novice winner La Pasionaria. Both fillies hold entries for Epsom.

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore team up with Mayfair, while Kirsten Rausing-owned pair Francophone and Sinology and the Andrew Balding-trained Secret Satire complete the line-up.

Confirmed runners and riders for the Musidora Stakes

Classical Song Rossa Ryan

Francophone Joe Fanning

Friendly Soul Kieran Shoemark

La Pasionaria Hector Crouch

Mayfair Ryan Moore

Secret Satire Oisin Murphy

Sinology Luke Morris

Azure Blue on comeback trail in Duke of York

Azure Blue is poised to return to action in the same day's 1895 Duke of York Clipper Stakes (3.15 ) against 14 rivals.

The five-year-old mare produced a sparkling display to beat Highfield Princess in the £150,000 Group 2 contest last year, but then only made one further start in 2023, finishing sixth in the July Cup.

Azure Blue (left) lowered the colours of Highfield Princess in last year's Duke of York Credit: Edward Whitaker

All of the entries go forward for the 6f contest with Abernant Stakes first and second, Washington Heights and Mill Stream, clashing again.

Course-and-distance winners Swingalong and Montassib are other notable contenders, while Art Power carries a penalty for winning the Group 1 Champions Sprint at Ascot in October.

Confirmed runners and riders for Duke of York Stakes

Art Power David Allan

Cold Case Danny Tudhope

Commanche Falls Connor Beasley

Diligent Harry Richard Kingscote

Fivethousandtoone Oisin Murphy

Khaadem Jamie Spencer

Marshman Sam James

Mill Stream William Buick

Montassib Cieren Fallon

Shouldvebeenaring Sean Levey

Spycatcher Ryan Moore

Tiber Flow Tom Marquand

Washington Heights Tom Eaves

Azure Blue Paul Mulrennan

Swingalong Clifford Lee

