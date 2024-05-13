What's on this week: more Classic clues at York's Dante meeting before Inspiral's planned return in Lockinge at Newbury

Monday

There are four meetings in Britain to begin a busy week, with Catterick hosting a fixture on the Flat and Hereford staging a six-race jumps card.

In Ireland, the highlight of the day is the Grade 3 An Riocht Chase (6.40 ) at Killarney as top-level winner Gentleman De Mee takes on seven rivals including the Gordon Elliott-trained trio of Ash Tree Meadow , Fury Road and Salvador Ziggy .

There is also action from Roscommon, while the day in Britain is rounded off with an eight-race card at Windsor and all-weather racing at Wolverhampton.

Off the track, declarations for the opening day of York's Dante festival and confirmations for Saturday's action, including the Newbury's Group 1 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, will be revealed.

Tuesday

The Michael Dods-trained Emeralds Pride bids to complete a four-timer at Beverley (3.15 ), while there is also Flat racing from Chepstow and Ayr.

Elsewhere, Southwell hosts a seven-race jumps afternoon card and there is action from Killarney, where Spring Juvenile Hurdle fourth Bunting will run in the concluding 1m6f contest (8.20 ) for Willie Mullins.

Declarations for the second day of the Dante festival, which includes the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes, will be announced.

Azure Blue (left): out to land the Duke of York again Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Wednesday

We are treated to the first of three midweek Premier racedays as the Dante meeting starts at York, with the Group 2 Duke of York Clipper Stakes (3.15 ) the main event on the seven-race card.

Last year's winner Azure Blue is on target to defend her crown, while course-and-distance winners Swingalong and Montassib are prominent in the market.

The Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes (3.45 ) is also expected to be a competitive contest, with the Pretty Polly winner Friendly Soul and Sea Just In Time expected to put their unbeaten records on the line.

Afternoon action also comes from Ffos Las, while the day comes to a close with Flat racing at Bath and Sligo, and jumps fixtures at Perth and Tipperary.

Declarations for the final day of the Dante meeting, including the Group 2 Yorkshire Cup, will be announced.

Ancient Wisdom powers clear under William Buick to win the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster Credit: Alan Crowhurst (racingpost.com/photos)

Thursday

The Dante (3.45 ) is one of two Group 2 contests on day two at York. The classy Ancient Wisdom , who is trained by Charlie Appleby and won four of his five races last season, including the Group 1 Futurity Trophy Stakes, is well fancied to begin his campaign with a victory and lay down his claim for Derby glory.

The other feature is the Middleton Fillies' Stakes (3.15 ), in which the Irish Oaks second Bluestocking could attempt to return to winning ways for Ralph Beckett. The Listed Westow Stakes (4.15 ) and two big-field handicaps add more competitiveness to the card.

In Ireland, there is racing at Limerick and Clonmel, while the other action in Britain comes from Perth, Salisbury, Fontwell and Lingfield.

Declarations for the Lockinge at Newbury on Saturday will be announced.

Friday

Ballydoyle maestro Aidan O'Brien could attempt to win the Group 2 Boodles Yorkshire Cup (3.45 ) for the first time with Tower Of London the early favourite for the feature on the final day of the Dante meeting at York.

The Listed Marygate Fillies' Stakes (2.15 ) kicks off the action on the Dante meeting's final day, while the Listed Sky Bet Fillies' Stakes (3.15 ) is another hot contest that will be shown on ITV.

Meanwhile, the 1m2f handicap (2.30 ) is the main event at Newbury and will also form part of ITV's coverage, with the unbeaten Al Anoud set to feature for Beckett.

The afternoon action also comes from Newmarket, while there are evening fixtures from Aintree, Hamilton and Leopardstown, where the Group 3 Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes (7.05 ) is the feature.

Saturday

The ITV cameras will be at Newbury as the Lockinge (3.35 ) over a mile takes centre stage. Multiple top-level heroine Inspiral is one of the standout names in contention to run. Last year's Breeders' Cup winner will be making her first start of the season.

French raider Big Rock , Charyn , Poker Face and Lord North are some of her potential opponents in the £400,000 contest. The Group 3 Aston Park Stakes (1.50), Listed Carnarvon Stakes (2.25) and London Gold Cup (3.00) provide the undercard to the main event in Berkshire.

Big Rock: could run in the Lockinge Credit: Edward Whitaker

Elsewhere in Britain, Newmarket and Thirsk host afternoon fixtures and the day is concluded with evening racing from Bangor, Uttoxeter and Doncaster.

In Ireland, the Listed Yeats Stakes is the feature on Navan's card and there is also a meeting from Wexford.

Sunday

The week comes to a close with the second round of the Sky Bet Sunday Series from Newmarket. Prize-money of over £230,000 will be on offer across the seven races, with the £75,000 6f handicap (5.45) the feature of the day.

Racing in Britain also comes from Stratford and Ripon, while in Ireland there is Group 3 action in the form of the Goffs Lacken Stakes and Coolmore Stud EBF Sprint Stakes at Naas. The card also includes two Listed contests.

In France, Auteuil hosts the highlight of the jumps calendar, the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris.

Premier meetings

Wednesday: York

Thursday: York

Friday: York

Saturday: Newbury and Newmarket

Sunday: Newmarket

'His temperament will be a big asset at Epsom' - unbeaten Los Angeles now 8-1 for Derby

'He's no 33-1 shot' - how do you see the Derby after a week of trials?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.